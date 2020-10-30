Left Menu
BSE StAR MF registers 76.74 lakh transactions worth Rs 22,828 cr in Oct

In comparison, the platform had done 71.93 lakh transactions in the preceding month, the exchange said in a statement. Amid the nationwide lockdown, BSE StAR MF has helped asset management companies (AMCs), members and their clients in smooth paperless transactions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 19:13 IST
Leading stock exchange BSE on Friday said its mutual fund distribution platform StAR MF has processed 76.74 lakh transactions worth Rs 22,828 crore in October. In comparison, the platform had done 71.93 lakh transactions in the preceding month, the exchange said in a statement.

Amid the nationwide lockdown, BSE StAR MF has helped asset management companies (AMCs), members and their clients in smooth paperless transactions. BSE said the platform has registered a record 76.74 lakh transactions in September, surpassing its previous high of 73.34 lakh in August.

Overall, the platform achieved 4.76 crore transactions during the April-October period of the ongoing fiscal 2020-21. Besides, the platform registered 2.94 lakh new systematic investment plans (SIPs) amounting to Rs 74.5 crore in October 2020, the exchange said.

StAR MF's current SIP book size is 55.68 lakh. The exchange had launched BSE StAR MF app to help distributors and independent financial advisors to register clients on a real-time basis.

