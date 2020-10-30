Couple, 2 minor sons killed in road accident, daughter injured

A couple and their two minor sons were killed, while their daughter suffered grievous injuries after their motorcycle was hit by a four-wheeler at Gajora village near here on Friday, police said. Balkrishna Kewat (35), his wife Jayanti (28), and their two sons Shivam (10) and Ballu (5) died in the accident that took place on Pichor-Chandari main road, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) D C Kushwaha said.

The deceased couple's daughter Priyanka (12) suffered severe injuries and was rushed to Gwalior. She is in a critical condition, he said. The deceased were local residents, Kushwaha said.

"The victims' motorcycle was hit by a speeding jeep, which had six occupants. They sped away after the mishap," he said. A case has been registered and further investigation is on, the SDOP said.