Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Gruesome' crash kills 21, mostly young children, in Nigeria

The accident occurred Wednesday in Awgu, Enugu state, when a truck lost control and hit a school bus conveying 61 children. A teacher also was among the dead. The children were with the Presentation Nursery and Primary School, which is run by the Catholic diocese of Awgu.

PTI | Lagos | Updated: 30-10-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 20:17 IST
'Gruesome' crash kills 21, mostly young children, in Nigeria
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Nigeria's president is expressing sadness over a "gruesome vehicle accident" in which 21 people, most of them young school children, were killed. The accident occurred Wednesday in Awgu, Enugu state, when a truck lost control and hit a school bus conveying 61 children. A teacher also was among the dead.

The children were with the Presentation Nursery and Primary School, which is run by the Catholic diocese of Awgu. President Muhammadu Buhari asked vehicle owners to ensure roadworthiness, "as initial reports attributed the accident to brake failure by the truck involved." Serious accidents with high death tolls are common in Nigeria due to poorly maintained vehicles, reckless driving and bad roads.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Congolese businessman who faced graft charges in Angola dies in diving accident -relatives

Sindika Dokolo, the Congolese businessman and art collector husband of Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos, has died in a diving accident in Dubai, a colleague and his family said on Friday.Dokolo and dos Santos, the daughter of Jose Edua...

Will fight politically, legally for restoration of articles 370, 35 A: Omar in Ladakh

The Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration PAGD in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday began the process of widening its consultations with residents in Ladakh, as the alliance asserted that the revocation of articles 370 and 35A by the Centre wer...

Tens of thousands of Muslims protest over Macron remarks after killings in France

Tens of thousands of Muslims protested in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Palestinian territories on Friday after killings in a French church prompted a vow from President Emmanuel Macron to stand firm against attacks on French values and freedom ...

Assam CM suggests hydrological survey to tackle floods, erosion

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has mooted the idea of carrying out hydrological survey to address the problems of flood and erosion caused by the Subansiri river in Lakhimpur district. Terming the river as the lifeline for the peop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020