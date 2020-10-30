Left Menu
Development News Edition

Max Financial Q2 net profit up 26 pc to Rs 81 cr

Max Financial Services Ltd (MFSL), the holding company of Max Life Insurance, on Friday reported a 26 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 81 crore for the September quarter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 20:36 IST
Max Financial Q2 net profit up 26 pc to Rs 81 cr

Max Financial Services Ltd (MFSL), the holding company of Max Life Insurance, on Friday reported a 26 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 81 crore for the September quarter. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 64 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. The profit grew by 26 per cent due to reversal of impairment loss on investments, the company said in a statement.  MFSL's consolidated revenues rose by 50 per cent to Rs 7,020 crore due to higher investment income, it said.  "In Q2 FY21, Max Life reported Shareholders' profit of Rs 26 crore, down 70 per cent over the previous year due to a higher new business strain owing to higher non-par and protection sales, partially offset by higher investment income. This shift also boosted New Business Margins and Value of New Business," it said.  Max Life's assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 77,764 crore, an increase of 19 per cent, it said. Individual protection grew by 78 per cent year-on-year and penetration increased to 12 per cent in the first half compared to 7 per cent in the same period a year ago. On the back of consistent H1 performance, Max Life's emphasis will remain on increasing protection penetration, rebalancing product mix and long-term transformational initiatives across agency, technology and customer obsession, the insurance company's Managing Director Prashant Tripathy said.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

WB CID arrests two sharpshooters from Punjab in Manish Shukla murder

The West Bengal CID has arrested two sharpshooters from Ludhiana in Punjab for their alleged involvement in the murder of BJP leader Manish Shukla, a senior official said on Friday. The two hail from Bihar and had fled to Punjab after alleg...

Air quality 'very poor' in Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Faridabad

The air quality largely remained very poor in Noida Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Faridabad in the National Capital Region on Friday, according to a government agency. Concentration of major air pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 also rema...

Congolese businessman who faced graft charges in Angola dies in diving accident -relatives

Sindika Dokolo, the Congolese businessman and art collector husband of Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos, has died in a diving accident in Dubai, a colleague and his family said on Friday.Dokolo and dos Santos, the daughter of Jose Edua...

Will fight politically, legally for restoration of articles 370, 35 A: Omar in Ladakh

The Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration PAGD in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday began the process of widening its consultations with residents in Ladakh, as the alliance asserted that the revocation of articles 370 and 35A by the Centre wer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020