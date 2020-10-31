Left Menu
Development News Edition

Asian-Americans projected to support Biden over Trump: survey

Americans of Asian, African and Hispanic descent are projected to overwhelmingly vote for Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden while Whites are favouring President Trump by a thin margin, according to a preliminary data of voters.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 31-10-2020 07:06 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 07:06 IST
Asian-Americans projected to support Biden over Trump: survey

Americans of Asian, African and Hispanic descent are projected to overwhelmingly vote for Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden while Whites are favouring President Trump by a thin margin, according to a preliminary data of voters. The 2020 Cooperative Election Study of over 71,000 online respondents from late September through October end found that 51 per cent of all likely voters favour Biden while 43 per cent support Trump. Biden was the preferred choice among voters aged 18-29 and 30-44 while 53 per cent of voters aged 65 years and more favoured Trump.

Classifying voters by race and ethnicity, the survey said that 65 per cent of Asian-Americans support Biden while only 28 per cent support Trump. An overwhelming 86 per cent of Black voters voiced support for Biden as opposed to only 9 per cent for Trump. Hispanic voters prefer Biden (59 per cent) than Trump (35 per cent). Among white voters, the margin is very thin as 49 per cent voters support Trump while 45 per cent favour Biden. More women have voiced support for Biden (55 per cent) than Trump (39 per cent) while both the leaders enjoy almost same support among male voters - 47 per cent for Biden and 48 per cent for Trump.

Whites with no college degree (57 per cent) support Trump while 38 per cent in the demographic favour Biden, the survey said, while among the whites with college degree 58 per cent voters favour Biden as opposed to 36 per cent for Trump. The survey also found that Biden is overwhelmingly supported by voters who were currently unemployed, knew someone who had COVID-19 and had been laid off within the past year. Biden had the support of 95 per cent of voters who had cast ballots for Hillary Clinton in 2016, while Trump still seems to have the support of 90 per cent of his supporters from four years ago. In the income groups of under USD 40,000, USD 40,000-USD 100,000 and over USD 100,000, voters favoured Biden over Trump. The study has been conducted since 2006 by a group of university researchers spearheaded by Harvard.

TRENDING

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Kenya: Magoha approves return of all students to school

ADB approves grant to scale up renewable energy development project in Maldives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Report: US turning away asylum-seekers at border is flawed

The head of the Department of Homeland Security ordered border agents to stop asylum-seekers from stepping on US soil at official crossings with Mexico in 2018, undercutting public statements at the time that they were welcome to do so, acc...

Joe Biden is corrupt career politician; betrayed America for last 47 years: Trump

US President Donald Trump has accused his rival and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden of being a corrupt career politician who has done nothing but betrayed the Americans for the last 47 years. Addressing a rally in Rochster in M...

Two-time World Cup winner Rapinoe, WNBA champ Bird announce engagement

Two-time soccer World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe and 11-time WNBA All-Star Sue Bird are getting hitched.The sports power couple announced their engagement with a photo posted to Birds Instagram account on Friday and a representative for Rapin...

New Orleans Police: 2 officers 'ambushed' in French Quarter

A suspect is in custody after two New Orleans police officers were shot Friday in the citys French Quarter in what the police chief described as an ambush. The officers were on routine patrol in the popular tourist area when they were amb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020