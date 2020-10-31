Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengaluru-Mysuru rail journey passes 'glass full of water test'

The results of intensive track Railway track maintenance carried out between Bengaluru & Mysuru in Karnataka are there for everyone to see," he tweeted. A Railway officer said the work on the over 130 km stretch was undertaken over the past six months at a cost of Rs 40 crore. Ballast insertion, tamping of tracks and strengthening of embankments were some of the works carried out, she said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-10-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 15:53 IST
Bengaluru-Mysuru rail journey passes 'glass full of water test'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A high speed journey on the Bengaluru-Mysuru rail route was so smooth after intensive track maintenance work that it passed a test where not a drop of water spilled out from a glass kept on a table in a coach, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said. The Minister, in a tweet on Friday night, shared a video showing a water filled glass kept on a table in a compartment and not a drop spilling out during the recent trip.

"The journey was so smooth that not even a single drop of water drop spilled out of the glass while the train was travelling at high speed. The results of intensive track Railway track maintenance carried out between Bengaluru & Mysuru in Karnataka are there for everyone to see," he tweeted.

A Railway officer said the work on the over 130 km stretch was undertaken over the past six months at a cost of Rs 40 crore. Ballast insertion, tamping of tracks and strengthening of embankments were some of the works carried out, she said.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Goa IIT: Such projects important for transformation, says Rane

Some days after Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant met villagers in Sattari who are opposed to the setting up of an IIT in the area, his cabinet colleague Vishawajit Rane said sentiments of the people as well as infrastructure projects are eq...

JSW Holdings Sep quarter profit drops to Rs 39 cr

JSW Holdings, the non-banking financial company that forms the investment arm of the JSW Group, on Saturday posted 48.1 decline in consolidated profit at Rs 39.48 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020The company had posted a profit...

Mumbai City sign Chanso Horam, Naorem Tondomba Singh

Mumbai City FC on Saturday announced the signing of midfielders Chanso Horam and Naorem Tondomba Singh as both have penned deals that will keep them at the club until 2024. As a part of their development, the duo will be loaned out for the ...

West Bengal to implement new price structure for liquor from Sunday

The West Bengal government has revised the price structure of liquor brands to be sold through the retail route in the state which will come into effect from Sunday, sources said. The government has made 22 new slabs for wine and beer acros...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020