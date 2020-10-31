MEA to likely to brief foreign envoys on India's COVID-19 response next week

The Ministry of External Affairs is likely to brief foreign envoys and diplomats on November 6 on India's response to the COVID-19 as well as its roadmap to recover from the economic impact of the pandemic, people familiar with the developments said on Saturday. The briefing is expected to be carried out by Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

In the last few months, India has provided medical supplies to 150 countries, more than half on a non-commercial basis. India also sent medical teams to a number of its neighbouring countries to help them in dealing with the pandemic.

India has acted as the "pharmacy of the world" and healthcare supplier to all parts of the globe in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the External Affairs Ministry has said recently. "The crisis has stimulated innovation and enterprise in India and we are now able to manufacture cost-effective but high-quality critical health items for India and for the world," Shringla said while addressing a leading think-tank in Paris on Thursday.