Royal Enfield sales dip 7 pc to 66,891 units in Oct

Niche bike maker Royal Enfield on Sunday reported a 7 per cent decline in its total sales at 66,891 units in October. The company had sold a total of 71,964 units in the corresponding month last year, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Domestic sales were at 62,858 units last month as against 67,538 units in October 2019, a dip of 7 per cent, it said. Exports were down 9 per cent to 4,033 units as compared to 4,426 units in the year-ago month, the company added.