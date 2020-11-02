PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov. 2

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Carlyle appoints top Indian banker Aditya Puri as senior adviser
Business seeks state support as it faces England lockdown

Belarus opposition leader calls on EU to step up sanctions
Overview

Carlyle Group Inc has appointed Aditya Puri, who recently retired as chief executive of Mumbai-based HDFC Bank , as a senior adviser in Asia. Business leaders in Britain are asking for more financial help from the government in order to assist companies hit by the coronavirus crisis as ministers warned that the latest lockdown in England could last longer than four weeks.

Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has called on the European Union to step up sanctions against the government of President Alexander Lukashenko. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)