Bajaj Auto reports 11 pc jump in Oct sales at 512,038 units

Bajaj Auto said during October, Pulsar brand recorded sales of over 170,000 units. Commercial vehicle sales stood at 41,746 units, as against 64,295 in the corresponding month last year, a decline of 35 per cent, the company said. Total vehicle exports in October were at 230,878 units, as compared to 184,432 units in the same month a year ago, up 25 per cent, Bajaj Auto said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2020 09:45 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 09:45 IST
New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Bajaj Auto Ltd on Monday reported an 11 per cent increase in its total vehicle sales at 512,038 units in October. The company had sold a total of 463,208 units in the same month last year, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

Domestic sales stood at 281,160 units last month, as against 278,776 units in October last year, up 1 per cent, it added. Motorcycle sales grew by 18 per cent at 470,290 units, compared to 398,913 units in the year-ago month, its highest ever sales. Bajaj Auto said during October, Pulsar brand recorded sales of over 170,000 units.

