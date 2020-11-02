Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong Exchange Fund Q3 investment income drops 57% q/q

The fund saw gains on bonds of HK$83.2 billion in the first nine months, however, both Hong Kong equities and foreign exchange recorded losses of HK$19.9 billion and HK$9.7 billion, respectively. "Hong Kong's financial market and the Linked Exchange Rate System (LERS) continue to operate effectively," HKMA Chief Executive Eddie Yue said during a presentation at the Legislative Council of Hong Kong, reiterated that the LERS does not need to change.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 02-11-2020 10:59 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 10:56 IST
Hong Kong Exchange Fund Q3 investment income drops 57% q/q
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Hong Kong's Exchange Fund, which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, posted investment income of HK$52.8 billion ($6.81 billion) in the third quarter, a drop of 56.6% from the previous quarter, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Monday. The figure compared with an investment gain of HK$23.5 billion in the year-ago period, and a revised HK$121.6 billion investment income in the second quarter in 2020.

For the January-September period, the investment income amounted to HK$62.4 billion, compared with HK$201.9 billion a year earlier. The fund saw gains on bonds of HK$83.2 billion in the first nine months, however, both Hong Kong equities and foreign exchange recorded losses of HK$19.9 billion and HK$9.7 billion, respectively.

"Hong Kong's financial market and the Linked Exchange Rate System (LERS) continue to operate effectively," HKMA Chief Executive Eddie Yue said during a presentation at the Legislative Council of Hong Kong, reiterated that the LERS does not need to change. Yue said the outlook for the fourth quarter is "very uncertain" and "very hard" to foresee, due to Brexit negotiation and COVID-19 pandemic, which will drag down global economy in the short term, while the long-term impact can't be ignored.

Commenting on the upcoming U.S. presidential election, Yue said the outcome might be contested and cause market panic, but he was confident that Hong Kong's robust financial system is well positioned to withstand such shocks. The territory's de facto central bank said it will continue to be defensive and put liquidity as one of the most foremost factors in consideration to preserve capital, but urged the public to manage risks.

The HKMA is the key manager of the Exchange Fund, which is under the control of the financial secretary and invests in equities, bonds, foreign exchange and other securities and assets.

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Targeting journalists takes a toll on 'societies as a whole' – UN chief

If we do not protect journalists, our ability to remain informed and make evidence-based decisions is severely hampered, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres spelled out in his message for the day. And when they cannot safely do their jobs, ...

China rejects Australia's appeal to remove barley import tariff, say sources

China has rejected Australias appeal to scrap a tariff on its barley exports, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, all but closing the door on a trade worth about A1.5 billion 1.05 billion in 2018.The rejection comes after Aus...

Paul Biya says individuals behind school attack will get arrested and face law

President Paul Biya has called for the individuals behind the fatal attack on a school in Cameroons Southwest region to be arrested and face the law, according to a news report by Cameroononline.org.Last week, attackers armed with guns and ...

5 Benefits Of Social Media For Startups

So when you are a businessman, your primary focus is to have your customers satisfied and happy right And you do this through your physical stores and shops. But did you know that social media is also an amazing platform where you can achie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020