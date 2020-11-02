Left Menu
Manipal Hospitals to acquire Columbia Asia Hospitals

Manipal Hospitals said the acquisition offers it a "remarkable geographical and cultural fit", and provides a larger national footprint. Together, the combined entity will have 27 hospitals across 15 cities with 7,200-plus beds, and a pool of 4,000- plus doctors and 10,000-plus employees, it said in a statement.

02-11-2020

Representative Image

Manipal Hospitals on Monday announced its intent to acquire 100 per cent stake in Columbia Asia Hospitals Private Limited (Columbia Asia). Manipal Hospitals said the acquisition offers it a "remarkable geographical and cultural fit", and provides a larger national footprint.

Together, the combined entity will have 27 hospitals across 15 cities with 7,200-plus beds, and a pool of 4,000- plus doctors and 10,000-plus employees, it said in a statement. Treating over four million patients annually, it would rank amongst the largest healthcare provider networks in the country, it said.

The transfer of ownership to Manipal Hospitals is expected to be completed post regulatory approvals. Dr. Ranjan Pai, Chairman, Manipal Education and Medical Group,said,"Columbia Asia makes a compelling strategic fit to our core values of clinical excellence, patient centricity and ethical practices, and will help us advance our commitment to provide outstanding patient care." Columbia Asia Hospitals commenced operations in India in 2005 in Hebbal, Bengaluru and presently operates 11 hospitals across the country in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Kolkata, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Patiala and Pune.

The network comprises over 1,300 beds, 1,200 clinicians and 4,000 employees, it said.

