Left Menu
Development News Edition

India needs to focus on increasing productivity, reduce import tariff in quest for Atmanirbhar Bharat: SBI Ecowrap

India needs to focus on increasing productivity and reduce import tariff to accelerate progress towards Atmanirbhar Bharat, stated a report by State Bank of India (SBI)' s Economic Research Department on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2020 12:25 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 12:23 IST
India needs to focus on increasing productivity, reduce import tariff in quest for Atmanirbhar Bharat: SBI Ecowrap
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

India needs to focus on increasing productivity and reduce import tariff to accelerate progress towards Atmanirbhar Bharat, stated a report by State Bank of India (SBI)'s Economic Research Department on Monday. According to the report, authored by Dr Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser, SBI, despite the reduced tariffs India has one of the highest weighted average tariffs in the world on manufactures.

"A regression of India's imports of raw materials, intermediate goods, capital and consumer goods in the respective AHS weighted average import tariff rates for the time period 1990-2017 shows that with even 1 per cent increase in tariff the imports decline by around USD 2 billion on an average, thus possibly making a cause for improving the manufacturing base of the country, but they do not encourage improving productivity and are tantamount to taking the easy route," the report stated. It added that in the export basket the highest share is of consumer goods which are mostly manufactured products, followed by intermediate goods, both of which attract highest tariffs in the import basket, therefore, making a case against the fact that the higher import tariffs have not protected these industries.

"The high tariffs are clearly impacting India's position in Global Value Chains (GVC). Countries can participate in GVCs by engaging in either backward or forward linkages. Backward linkages are created when country A uses inputs from country B for domestic production. Forward linkages are created when country A supplies inputs that are used for production in country B. Countries with a larger position index are relatively more upstream, that is, they contribute more value added to other countries exports than other countries contribute to theirs," the report said. It further added that upon adding the available data it can be seen that for India "the GVC participation has slowly increased over the years as the economy opened up and moved towards globalization."

"However, the Position index has followed a downward trend as the backward linkages have been more pronounced than the forward linkage. This is perhaps prompting India to raise tariffs but it could actually boomerang on India creating a self sustaining manufacturing base. With Atmanirbhar Bharat, the government is hoping to increase the forward linkage," it said. A cross country comparison between top world manufacturers of Manufacturing Value Added (MVA), as per the report, shows that between 2004 and 2017 China gained around 18 per cent market share in Manufacturing GVA, while India gained 1.5 per cent, the second highest (6th largest in global manufacturing share at 3 per cent).

Other emerging markets such as Brazil, Indonesia, Turkey, Thailand have also increased their share in world manufacturing. However, the respective increase is less than 1 per cent for each country. A look at the data for manufacturing industrial production, it is evident that the manufacturing production growth rate in India has been poor in the late 1990s and early 2000s."Barring 3 years period of 2005-06 and 2007-08, India has never experienced double-digit manufacturing production growth. The overall share in GDP has also stayed in the 15-18 per cent range over the past several years," it said.

An example of textile and apparel exports from India to the US, whose major imports have not changed since 2004, shows that by 2020 the US' imports became heavily sourced from China, which had just 17 per cent share in 2004, it peaked at 36.3 per cent in 2016 and is currently at 26.9 per cent. "Bangladesh and India have gained comparable market share of around 3-4 per cent each. But given that the Bangladeshi economy is much smaller this gain in market share translates into bigger gains for Bangladesh vis-a-vis India. Bangladesh has chosen to specialise more in certain product categories viz. in trousers/slacks/breeches/short made out of cotton and has remarkable dividends since 2015 by increasing its market share in this category by 6-7 per cent in just 5 years!" the report said.

It further advised that a focused attention to apparel and textiles sector is required if India needs to compete with Asian neighbours like Vietnam, Bangladesh and others.

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Oscar-nominated producer Charles Gordon dies at 73

Oscar-nominated producer Charles Gordon has succumbed to cancer in Los Angeles. He was 73. Gordon has produced films such as Field of Dreams, Die Hard, October Sky and Waterworld.He has even shared an Oscar nomination with older brother and...

UP: Woman set on fire by son, wife, his in-laws

A woman was allegedly set afire on Monday by her son, daughter-in-law and others in Jalalabad area over a family dispute, police said. Ratna Devi 58 was set ablaze by her son Akash Gupta, his wife Deep Shikha and Akashs parents-in-law, Supe...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 1223 p.m.Odishas COVID-19 tally mounts to 2,93,214 with 1,389 new cases, nine fresh fatalities push death toll to 1,340 Official. 1155 a....

Erdogan's belligerent policies leave Turkey more isolated than ever

By John Solomou In the past few years Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has reversed the policy of his country from zero problems with neighbours and from a model of Muslim democracy and ally, into a country with almost zero friends and alli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020