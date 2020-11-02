Beyoung.in clocking 3 Cr monthly revenue in span of 2.5 years - Shivam Soni Outlines Growth Plan

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 2 (ANI/BusinessWire India): From Few Thousands to Crores, the e-com fashion industry has a new BIG BOY in the arena - Beyoung.in which is giving a breakthrough performance since 2018 by making the operations hub in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Today, Beyoung.in is logging 3 crores per month revenue from an absolutely delightful product range. Beyoung is a home-grown fashion brand initiated with an ideology of catering the latest fashion trend in t-shirts, mobile accessories, and other USPs like couple tees, custom products, and not forgetting the Plus Size apparels which have swept the mass market with an ace at a pocket-friendly price. The company members calling themselves Beyoungsters include 3 passionate entrepreneurs Shivam Soni (CEO), Sakshi Soni (co-founder), and Shivani Soni (co-founder). Within one year, the team strength was noted 35, and further, by Sept 2020, 90+ Beyoungsters are working under the Beyoung's Base.

Beyoung is a self-funded startup launched with a capital investment of Rs.1 lakh. During the initial days, the brand created its unique presence on the social media platform with a massive brand launch. Further, the quirky t-shirt designs like Peeping Panda and Believe were the bestselling along with the plus size tees that grabbed the eyes of all age-groups. This has led to acquiring approximately 10 Million users till date. As Beyoung claimed, they are observing 2X growth in the customers every month. Recently, in 2020 like every other brand Beyoung has also faced delivery issues as the shipping partners were not working at full force that led to slow down Beyoung's shipments. Simultaneously, they noticed a reduction on the average basket size from Rs 750 to Rs 500 and orders from 40,000 to 20,000. However, amidst lockdown, Beyoung planned to come back with a headstart by launching several campaigns and safety essentials. No layoffs were recorded during and post lockdown. Shivam Soni confirms the exponential growth in the basket size and number of orders. Also, expecting the 3X growth in the consecutive 3 months.

"While setting up a brand like Beyoung in Udaipur was a bit challenging because of obvious reasons but I was fortunate to have good team members and co-founders by my side who have a single vision of making Beyoung the best and fastest growing fashion brand. Our all-time favorite products, like Plain and Graphic T-shirts, Boxers, and Combos, have changed the entire figures in no time. My objective is to make Beyoung a GO-TO brand where every age group and gender takes a happening shopping experience with them. Our customer satisfaction rate has always been around 90-95 per cent. In a nutshell, we have just started and there is a long way to cover the unchartered territories. Our zeal, attitude and trust of shoppers makes Beyoung - Everyone's Brand, and it will always be intact," says Shivam Soni.

He also added that the company is now heading towards launching the android iOS Application with more additional features that have been kept concealed as of now. With such vibrant online presence Beyoung is in the offline market as well with exclusive fashion outlets which are kept on stand-by because of Covid Pandemic. In the first quarter of 2021, Beyoung is planning to resume the Fashion Outlets with Next-Gen Shopping Experience. Recently, the brand launched Canvas Painting that has received a flawless response. In the line of new-product range, the brand is coming up with 4-5 exclusive Beyoung Originals that confirm to drive 3X sales. Further outlining the growth plan, by the end of FY 2021, Beyoung is targeting to process 60,000 orders per month, also to generate approximately 5 crore sales per month. The objective is crystal clear that is to make Beyoung Everyone's Loved Indian Fashion Brand. In doing so, the brand is focusing on launching fresh designs in the most popular category like half-sleeve t-shirts, mobile covers and default templates in customization.

Till now, Beyoung has acknowledged a massive growth of 800 per cent in the span of 2.5 years, which sets a hallmark for being a self-funded startup. Now, Beyoung is heading its footprint to another milestone with a wider product range in women's category and home decor, new features on web-app, Android and iOS Application, Next-Gen shopping experience and order volume. The transparent and honest behavior of Beyoung is giving a free passage to become Everyone's Brand. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)