Left Menu
Development News Edition

Beyoung.in clocking 3 Cr monthly revenue in span of 2.5 years - Shivam Soni Outlines Growth Plan

From Few Thousands to Crores, the e-com fashion industry has a new BIG BOY in the arena - Beyoung.in which is giving a breakthrough performance since 2018 by making the operations hub in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

ANI | Udaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 02-11-2020 12:43 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 12:43 IST
Beyoung.in clocking 3 Cr monthly revenue in span of 2.5 years - Shivam Soni Outlines Growth Plan
Beyoung.in. Image Credit: ANI

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 2 (ANI/BusinessWire India): From Few Thousands to Crores, the e-com fashion industry has a new BIG BOY in the arena - Beyoung.in which is giving a breakthrough performance since 2018 by making the operations hub in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Today, Beyoung.in is logging 3 crores per month revenue from an absolutely delightful product range. Beyoung is a home-grown fashion brand initiated with an ideology of catering the latest fashion trend in t-shirts, mobile accessories, and other USPs like couple tees, custom products, and not forgetting the Plus Size apparels which have swept the mass market with an ace at a pocket-friendly price. The company members calling themselves Beyoungsters include 3 passionate entrepreneurs Shivam Soni (CEO), Sakshi Soni (co-founder), and Shivani Soni (co-founder). Within one year, the team strength was noted 35, and further, by Sept 2020, 90+ Beyoungsters are working under the Beyoung's Base.

Beyoung is a self-funded startup launched with a capital investment of Rs.1 lakh. During the initial days, the brand created its unique presence on the social media platform with a massive brand launch. Further, the quirky t-shirt designs like Peeping Panda and Believe were the bestselling along with the plus size tees that grabbed the eyes of all age-groups. This has led to acquiring approximately 10 Million users till date. As Beyoung claimed, they are observing 2X growth in the customers every month. Recently, in 2020 like every other brand Beyoung has also faced delivery issues as the shipping partners were not working at full force that led to slow down Beyoung's shipments. Simultaneously, they noticed a reduction on the average basket size from Rs 750 to Rs 500 and orders from 40,000 to 20,000. However, amidst lockdown, Beyoung planned to come back with a headstart by launching several campaigns and safety essentials. No layoffs were recorded during and post lockdown. Shivam Soni confirms the exponential growth in the basket size and number of orders. Also, expecting the 3X growth in the consecutive 3 months.

"While setting up a brand like Beyoung in Udaipur was a bit challenging because of obvious reasons but I was fortunate to have good team members and co-founders by my side who have a single vision of making Beyoung the best and fastest growing fashion brand. Our all-time favorite products, like Plain and Graphic T-shirts, Boxers, and Combos, have changed the entire figures in no time. My objective is to make Beyoung a GO-TO brand where every age group and gender takes a happening shopping experience with them. Our customer satisfaction rate has always been around 90-95 per cent. In a nutshell, we have just started and there is a long way to cover the unchartered territories. Our zeal, attitude and trust of shoppers makes Beyoung - Everyone's Brand, and it will always be intact," says Shivam Soni.

He also added that the company is now heading towards launching the android iOS Application with more additional features that have been kept concealed as of now. With such vibrant online presence Beyoung is in the offline market as well with exclusive fashion outlets which are kept on stand-by because of Covid Pandemic. In the first quarter of 2021, Beyoung is planning to resume the Fashion Outlets with Next-Gen Shopping Experience. Recently, the brand launched Canvas Painting that has received a flawless response. In the line of new-product range, the brand is coming up with 4-5 exclusive Beyoung Originals that confirm to drive 3X sales. Further outlining the growth plan, by the end of FY 2021, Beyoung is targeting to process 60,000 orders per month, also to generate approximately 5 crore sales per month. The objective is crystal clear that is to make Beyoung Everyone's Loved Indian Fashion Brand. In doing so, the brand is focusing on launching fresh designs in the most popular category like half-sleeve t-shirts, mobile covers and default templates in customization.

Till now, Beyoung has acknowledged a massive growth of 800 per cent in the span of 2.5 years, which sets a hallmark for being a self-funded startup. Now, Beyoung is heading its footprint to another milestone with a wider product range in women's category and home decor, new features on web-app, Android and iOS Application, Next-Gen shopping experience and order volume. The transparent and honest behavior of Beyoung is giving a free passage to become Everyone's Brand. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Chitrakoot-Banda range IG tests positive for COVID-19

Chitrakoot-Banda zone Inspector General of Police, Satyanarain, has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on MondayAll those deputed at the IGs residence and office are being tested. On Sunday 26 people, including IG Satyanarain, we...

Baba of Delhi dhaba files cheating complaint against YouTuber whose video highlighted his plight

By Joymala Bagchi Octogenarian Kanta Prasad, owner of now-famous Baba ka Dhaba, has registered a complaint against YouTuber Gaurav Wasan, who highlighted the poor condition of his eatery through a YouTube video, and his associates for alleg...

Oscar-nominated producer Charles Gordon dies at 73

Oscar-nominated producer Charles Gordon has succumbed to cancer in Los Angeles. He was 73. Gordon has produced films such as Field of Dreams, Die Hard, October Sky and Waterworld.He has even shared an Oscar nomination with older brother and...

UP: Woman set on fire by son, wife, his in-laws

A woman was allegedly set afire on Monday by her son, daughter-in-law and others in Jalalabad area over a family dispute, police said. Ratna Devi 58 was set ablaze by her son Akash Gupta, his wife Deep Shikha and Akashs parents-in-law, Supe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020