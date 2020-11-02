Left Menu
Sonalika Records Highest Ever Deliveries with 19,000 Tractors in October'20

Sharing his thoughts on this overwhelming response, Mr. Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group, said, “We have created magnificent history together by delivering 19,000 Sonalika Tractors and 10,018 Rotavators, making it highest ever retail across India in October'20, the beginning of festive season.

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) ⦁ Company delivers highest ever tractors in a month: 19,000 tractors ⦁ Production reaches highest ever at 15,218 tractors a month On the back of unprecedented growth experienced in the first half of the current fiscal, Sonalika Tractors, one of India's leading tractor manufacturer and the No.1 Exports brand from India, has clocked a record delivery of 19,000 tractors in a month and 15,218 in production in Oct 2020 – Highest ever done by the company in a month. Sharing his thoughts on this overwhelming response, Mr. Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group, said, "We have created magnificent history together by delivering 19,000 Sonalika Tractors and 10,018 Rotavators, making it highest ever retail across India in October'20, the beginning of festive season. Our domestic tractor billing growth is 13.3%, which is much higher than industry growth (est.7.5%). Our Cumulative billing (Apr- Oct'20) growth of 28.7% is highest in tractor industry.

We prepared ourselves over last 6 months to win the season and we are thankful to our farmers for the overwhelming response to our tractors and rotavators. Our wide tractor portfolio spanning 20-120 HP range and along with over 70+ implements range is very well accepted by farmers as the range immensely helps in enhancing farm productivity. Our recently launched premium tractor series Tiger has been very well accepted and appreciated for its European Design and Best in Class Performance. Sikandar DLX, the upgraded series of our flagship brand Sikander, been gaining appreciation from farmers and has lived up to its promise 10 Deluxe Khoobiyan, which offers a unique blend of Style coupled with superior performance & comfort. The customised tractors series viz Mahabali and Chhatrapati are designed to meet customized regional farming requirements. Collectively, the four next generation tractor models are expected to contribute close to 20-25% of our overall sales and thus contribute significantly in leading the farm mechanisation drive in the country." He added, "Despite the highest ever production, we witnessed stock out situation across our depots and dealerships. However, we are gearing up to meet the growing demand & will be ready with tractors for Dhanteras/Diwali deliveries. We remain committed to drive farm prosperity across the globe with our best-in-class quality products." Image 1: Sonalika Dealership Image 2: Executive Director, Sonalika Group, Mr. Raman Mittal PWR PWR

