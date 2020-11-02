Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Europe goes into new, less strict lockdown

In Germany, intensive care utilization, including for non-coronavirus infections, is now 15 percentage points higher than in mid-April, with occupancy rates at 72% nationally and around 85% in Berlin, according to government data. In countries like France, the UK and Belgium, which suffered a more severe first wave, ICU occupancy rates are still below their spring levels but are rapidly rising.

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 18:33 IST
FACTBOX-Europe goes into new, less strict lockdown

Europe's second coronavirus lockdown is less strict and disruptive than the one seen in spring, at least for now. This should translate into a less severe hit to economic growth, although long-terms costs are accumulating.

The following compares the two lockdowns and their effect on regular life, business activity, employment and corporate zombification. CAPACITY

Mortality rates have dropped compared to the spring but infection numbers are two to three times as high in many countries, pushing health systems to their limits. In Germany, intensive care utilization, including for non-coronavirus infections, is now 15 percentage points higher than in mid-April, with occupancy rates at 72% nationally and around 85% in Berlin, according to government data.

In countries like France, the UK and Belgium, which suffered a more severe first wave, ICU occupancy rates are still below their spring levels but are rapidly rising. The implication, analysts say, is that restrictions will have to remain in place much longer than in the spring and possibly until a vaccine is available.

RECESSION A dip back into recession now appears inevitable, economists say, but the drop in GDP is unlikely to be as severe as in the spring for two key reasons.

The restrictions on business activity are not as onerous for now as in the spring, and economic output is still far below pre-crisis levels, meaning that low base figures will in part obscure the severity of the hit. Early estimates suggest that GDP in Germany will contract 1% to 2% this quarter, while in France the hit could be 3% to 4%. Estimates for the UK are in a wider 1.5% to 5.5% range, compounded by the risk of a no-deal Brexit. For comparison, euro zone GDP fell by 12% in the second quarter.

RESTRICTIONS France and Britain are entering near complete lockdowns, while Germany is taking a softer approach and others are opting for even easier controls. Still, overall the measures are seen as more nuanced and less invasive.

The key difference is that schools remain open and firms in construction and manufacturing can operate with relative ease. The huge disruption in supply chains experienced this spring is also unlikely to be repeated as firms have learned to cope.

So far, people appear to be taking the second wave with ease. Google data on retail and recreation show mobility 15% to 30% below the baseline compared with an over 80% drop in April. Congestion data by TomTom appears to show normal or even above-average traffic in cities like London and Berlin on Monday, but traffic in Paris, Brussels and Madrid is below average. RETAIL

Germany will allow most retail outlets to stay open, while Britain and France will force non-essential retail to close. Restaurants, bars and places for leisure and entertainment will be mostly closed. Unlike in the spring, the measures are mostly for one month, implying that governments are willing to consider easing in the run-up to Christmas. That could be vital to retailers. But travel and tourism will enjoy little to no benefit.

ZOMBIFICATION Fiscal support is already in place with budget deficits well over 10% of GDP in the euro zone, while borrowing could hit 20% in the UK. Public guarantees and job protection schemes, cobbled together quickly in some cases this spring to avoid mass unemployment, have mostly been extended, avoiding a cliff edge scenario for firms. France and Germany both announced further support measures along with the restrictions.

But there are limits to spending. Public debt has soared above 100% of GDP and some governments are discussing targeting subsidies, saving only firms perceived to be viable in a post-COVID-19 environment. The problem is that firms deemed non-viable, or "zombies", merely stay alive a bit longer because they can borrow at close to no cost. But they produce no productivity growth and take capital away from others.

For now, banks keep such zombies alive to make their balance sheets appear stronger. Loan impairments have barely ticked up this year as public guarantees allow banks to keep loans on their books. Once state aid is curbed, a slew of firms could quickly close, pushing up unemployment.

SCARRING The lowest-paid workers are more than twice as likely to work in locked-down sectors. They also have below-average education and lower savings. Permanently losing employment would widen income inequality further, because employment is taking longer and longer to rebound after recessions. Following Europe's debt crisis a decade ago, it took employment close to five years longer than GDP to rebound.

FISCAL Ironically, the second wave could finally push the EU's 750 billion euro recovery fund over the line. Although EU leaders agreed in principle over the package this summer, haggling over the details has held up a final deal.

CENTRAL BANK SUPPORT The European Central Bank and the Bank of England have both put in place extensive support measures and both have signalled a willingness to increase stimulus. That essentially ensures that governments can continue to borrow at rock-bottom rates to keep fiscal spending up.

Indeed, borrowing costs even for the most indebted countries have barely ticked up in the past week. The spread between German and Italian yields is around the same level as before the crisis, a big change compared with March when a surge in yields raised the prospect of insolvency.

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar firebrand monk Wirathu surrenders to police

A nationalist Buddhist monk in Myanmar noted for inflammatory rhetoric surrendered on Monday to police, who have been seeking his arrest for over a year for insulting comments he made about the countrys leader, State Counsellor Aung San Suu...

Britain says appalled by Iran's new case against Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Irans decision to bring a new case against imprisoned British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is appalling and she should be returned to Britain to rejoin her family, British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Monday.It is a...

Railways plan to start local train services in Bengal allowing 50 per cent of passenger strength, maintaining COVID safety protocols: official after meeting with state govt.

Railways plan to start local train services in Bengal allowing 50 per cent of passenger strength, maintaining COVID safety protocols official after meeting with state govt....

Coronavirus cases in Netherlands up by around 8,300 in 24 hours, lowest since Oct.20

The number of new coronavirus infections in the Netherlands rose by nearly 8,300 over the past 24 hours, the slowest pace in roughly two weeks, data released by the National Institute for Public Health RIVM on Monday showed.The RIVM said th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020