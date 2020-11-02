Left Menu
Vodafone Idea appoints Jagbir Singh as CTO

Vodafone Idea recently reported significant narrowing of losses to about Rs 7,218 crore for the September quarter from the year-ago period, and had said signs of recovery were visible in Q2FY21 with gradual improvement in economic activities. VIL's losses in the Q2FY20 had been Rs 50,921.9 crore, after it provisioned for Supreme Court mandated statutory dues.

Vodafone Idea (VIL) has named Jagbir Singh as its new chief technology officer, the telco confirmed on Monday. Singh's appointment comes following the resignation of Vishant Vora.

When contacted, a VIL spokesperson confirmed the appointment of Singh as the new CTO. In a staff note, Vodafone Idea MD and CEO Ravinder Takkar said that Singh brings with him over 30 years' experience across India and South East Asia, given his stints as Group CTO with different telecom operators.

"Jagbir is presently working as Group Chief Technology Information Officer at Smartfren Telecom, Indonesia, responsible for Network, IT /digital platforms and enterprise business," said the internal note. Meanwhile, Kumar Das has resigned as the chief legal officer of the company and Manish Sansi has been appointed in his place.

"Kumar will continue to be associated with the company for some time so as to ensure that there is a comprehensive transition of complex and historical legal engagements," a separate internal communication said. Sansi has joined the company as chief legal officer, it said while adding that in his most recent assignment, Sansi was General Counsel India, Company Secretary at Tata Communications. Vodafone Idea recently reported significant narrowing of losses to about Rs 7,218 crore for the September quarter from the year-ago period, and had said signs of recovery were visible in Q2FY21 with gradual improvement in economic activities.

VIL's losses in the Q2FY20 had been Rs 50,921.9 crore, after it provisioned for Supreme Court mandated statutory dues. The gross revenue for quarter ended September 30, 2020, came in at about Rs 10,791 crore, marginally lower than same period previous year. Revenue was, however, 1.2 per cent higher when compared sequentially.

