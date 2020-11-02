Mumbai: 6 'bike taxis' seized for operating illegally

Six "bike taxis" were seized forplying on the roads of the metropolis without permission fromthe Regional Transport Office, Mumbai police said on Monday

An official said a private firm was operating theservice through an app

"We have seized six bike taxis from Santa Cruz and BKCareas. The public should not lend their motorcycles for suchservices as they are illegal and can end up in their two-wheelers getting confiscated," the traffic police officialsaid.