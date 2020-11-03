Left Menu
Development News Edition

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov. 3

- U.S. mall owner CBL & Associates Properties Inc has filed for bankruptcy, as the COVID-19 pandemic kept shoppers away from its properties, due to which many of its tenants have withheld millions of dollars in rent. - Italian payments group Nexi SpA said it has offered to buy Danish rival Nets in an all-share deal worth 7.2 billion euros ($8.38 billion), as European groups race to consolidate the fragmented digital sector.

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2020 06:00 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 06:00 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov. 3

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Loan 'holidays' extended to six months after new English lockdown https://on.ft.com/384Qczj - Former Wirecard CFO released on bail after three months in prison https://on.ft.com/3mJxiSQ

- U.S. mall owner CBL files for bankruptcy https://on.ft.com/329mS7f - Nexi in exclusive talks to buy Nordic payments rival Nets for EUR 7.2 bn https://on.ft.com/2I1Vot8

Overview - UK's Financial Conduct Authority said that mortgage, loan and credit card borrowers may seek further repayment holidays after the UK government announced a second lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

- Former Wirecard AG chief financial officer Burkhard Ley was released after spending more than three months in police custody, according to Munich prosecutors. - U.S. mall owner CBL & Associates Properties Inc has filed for bankruptcy, as the COVID-19 pandemic kept shoppers away from its properties, due to which many of its tenants have withheld millions of dollars in rent.

- Italian payments group Nexi SpA said it has offered to buy Danish rival Nets in an all-share deal worth 7.2 billion euros ($8.38 billion), as European groups race to consolidate the fragmented digital sector. ($1 = 0.8592 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

China reports 49 new coronavirus cases vs 24 a day earlier

China reported 49 new COVID-19 cases for Nov. 2, up from 24 a day earlier, the national health authority reported on Tuesday.The National Health Commission said in a statement 44 of the new cases were imported infections originating from ov...

FEATURE-Pakistani fishermen fear a 'new Dubai' could empty their nets

By Zofeen T. Ebrahim KARACHI, Nov 3 Thomson Reuters Foundation - In the quarrel over building a gleaming new Dubai on two small islands off Pakistans Arabian Sea coast, the voices of the fishermen who have plied these waters for centuries o...

FEATURE-Thai women use pro-democracy protests to challenge sexism

By Nanchanok Wongsamuth BANGKOK, Nov 3 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Napawn Somsak took to the stage in her school uniform, her hair in pigtails, to denounce sexism in Thai society and question the treatment of a royal princess - an act unth...

Mexico reports 3,763 new coronavirus cases, 205 more deaths

Mexicos health ministry reported on Monday 3,763 additional cases of the novel coronavirus and 205 more deaths in the country, bringing the official number of cases to 933,155 and the death toll to 92,100.The government has said the real nu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020