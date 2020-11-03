PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov. 3

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Loan 'holidays' extended to six months after new English lockdown https://on.ft.com/384Qczj - Former Wirecard CFO released on bail after three months in prison https://on.ft.com/3mJxiSQ

- U.S. mall owner CBL files for bankruptcy https://on.ft.com/329mS7f - Nexi in exclusive talks to buy Nordic payments rival Nets for EUR 7.2 bn https://on.ft.com/2I1Vot8

Overview - UK's Financial Conduct Authority said that mortgage, loan and credit card borrowers may seek further repayment holidays after the UK government announced a second lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

- Former Wirecard AG chief financial officer Burkhard Ley was released after spending more than three months in police custody, according to Munich prosecutors. - U.S. mall owner CBL & Associates Properties Inc has filed for bankruptcy, as the COVID-19 pandemic kept shoppers away from its properties, due to which many of its tenants have withheld millions of dollars in rent.

- Italian payments group Nexi SpA said it has offered to buy Danish rival Nets in an all-share deal worth 7.2 billion euros ($8.38 billion), as European groups race to consolidate the fragmented digital sector. ($1 = 0.8592 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)