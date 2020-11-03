Left Menu
Development News Edition

China regulators summon Ant Group executives ahead of IPO

Ant Group operates Alipay, the world's largest and most valuable financial technology (fintech) company and one of two dominant Chinese digital wallets in China, the other being rival Tencent's WeChat Pay. Jack Ma founded e-commerce giant Alibaba in 1999 to help match buyers and sellers in China's fast growing market.

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 03-11-2020 10:55 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 10:55 IST
China regulators summon Ant Group executives ahead of IPO

Chinese regulators summoned Ant Group founder Jack Ma and two other senior executives to a meeting just days before the company's shares are due to begin trading following a blockbuster offering expected to be the world's largest. In a statement issued on Monday, the People's Bank of China, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, the Securities Regulatory Commission and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said they had conducted “regulatory interviews” with Ma, Ant Group's chairman Eric Jing and its president Hu Xiaoming.

No further details about the meetings were disclosed by the authorities or Ant Group, although such a move by regulators is typically seen as a warning or dressing down of sorts. “Views regarding the health and stability of the financial sector were exchanged,” Ant Group said in a statement.

“Ant Group is committed to implementing the meeting opinions in depth and continuing our course based on the principles of: stable innovation; embrace of regulation; service to the real economy; and win-win cooperation.” “We will continue to improve our capabilities to provide inclusive services and promote economic development to improve the lives of ordinary citizens,” the company said. Ant Group operates Alipay, the world's largest and most valuable financial technology (fintech) company and one of two dominant Chinese digital wallets in China, the other being rival Tencent's WeChat Pay.

Jack Ma founded e-commerce giant Alibaba in 1999 to help match buyers and sellers in China's fast growing market. Alipay was introduced as a payments method to boost users' trust in the platform. Alibaba owns a third of Ant Group and spun off Alipay in 2011. The company was later rebranded as Ant as the company branched into lending and other financial services.

Ant Group's shares are due to begin trade in Hong Kong and Shanghai on Thursday. 5, after it raised at least USD 34.5 billion in the world's biggest stock sale. Retail investors in Shanghai placed bids for nearly USD 3 trillion worth of shares. The company has come under increased scrutiny and tighter regulation as it has expanded the range of financial technology services it offers.

Among the new regulations are caps on the use of asset-backed securities to fund consumer loans, new capital and licensing requirements and caps on lending rates. On Monday, the central bank raised the registered capital requirement for lenders like Ant to a minimum of 5 billion yuan (USD 747 million).

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Over 18 pc polling till 11 am in UP bypolls

Over 18 per cent votes were cast till 11 am on Tuesday in the bypolls to seven assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh amid the coronavirus pandemic. The polling started at 7 am amid tight security and special arrangements for COVID-19.Till 11 am, ...

Pvt madrassas will never be shut down, these keep Muslims alive: Assam deputy speaker

Assam Assembly Deputy Speaker and senior BJP leader Aminul Haque Laskar has said that private madrassas will never be shut down as these have kept the Muslims alive. The Assam government has decided to close all state- run madrassas and San...

Bypolls: Voting underway in 54 assembly seats across 10 states, strict COVID-19 norms in place  

Voting was underway on Tuesday for by-elections to 54 assembly constituencies spread across 10 states, including 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh where the BJP is locked in a keen contest with the Congress to save its government. All COVID-19 gui...

Working on technique to cement spot in Indian team: Nilam Sanjeep

Indian mens hockey team defender Nilam Sanjeep Xess says he is striving hard to address some technical issues in his game to cement his spot in the national side. The 21-year-old, who has played 14 matches for the Indian team, said he has b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020