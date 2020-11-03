Left Menu
Uber adds e-rickshaws to platform, deploys 100 such vehicles in Delhi

With multimodal service offerings like micromobility and public transit options, all in the Uber app, Delhi residents will now be able to complete their journey seamlessly," the statement said. Uber said the launch is in line with the company's recently announced global commitment to make all rides on its platform 100 per cent emission-free by 2040 through zero-emission vehicles and the integration of public transport and micromobility.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2020 12:59 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 12:56 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Uber on Tuesday said Delhi has become the first Indian city where the ride hailing major has deployed 100 e-rickshaws on its platform. The vehicles have been deployed across 26 Delhi Metro stations, offering riders sustainable mobility solutions for better first and last mile connectivity as well as short distance commutes, a statement said.

Riders will be able to book the micromobility product on the Uber app from Tuesday and the service will be available at stations on Delhi Metro's blue line, including Ashok Park Main, Dabri Mor, ESI Basaidarapur, Janakpuri East and Uttam Nagar East, among others. "As millions of Indians begin moving again, Uber aims to make urban commutes more affordable, efficient and eco-friendly, helping cities 'Build back better'. With multimodal service offerings like micromobility and public transit options, all in the Uber app, Delhi residents will now be able to complete their journey seamlessly," the statement said.

Uber said the launch is in line with the company's recently announced global commitment to make all rides on its platform 100 per cent emission-free by 2040 through zero-emission vehicles and the integration of public transport and micromobility. According to the 2019 IQAir rankings, Delhi ranks fifth in the list of the most polluted cities in the world. "We are delighted to launch e-rickshaws on Uber's platform as an efficient and eco-friendly mobility solution, which will help riders complete their urban commute seamlessly. By integrating public transit and greener last mile solutions, we are committed to supporting Delhi's sustainability and electric goals," Uber General Manager, North and West India Shiva Shailendran said.

In 2019, Uber had partnered with Yulu to launch a pilot offering riders smart and affordable micromobility options in Bengaluru, the statement said..

