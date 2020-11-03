Left Menu
Development News Edition

PNB plans to raise Rs 7,000 cr from QIP in Dec, credit growth to be less than 5% 

The country's second largest state-owned lender expects the credit growth to pick up slightly in the second half but it would be less than 5 per cent for the entire fiscal. The bank has already taken approval from the board for raising Rs 14,000 crore by way of Tier II, Additional Tier 1 (AT-1) bonds and QIP (Qualified Institutional Placement), PNB Managing Director S S Mallikarjuna Rao said in a virtual interaction with the media.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2020 14:26 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 14:26 IST
PNB plans to raise Rs 7,000 cr from QIP in Dec, credit growth to be less than 5% 

Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Tuesday said it is planning to raise Rs 7,000 crore through share sale next month to shore up its capital base for meeting business plan. The country's second largest state-owned lender expects the credit growth to pick up slightly in the second half but it would be less than 5 per cent for the entire fiscal.

The bank has already taken approval from the board for raising Rs 14,000 crore by way of Tier II, Additional Tier 1 (AT-1) bonds and QIP (Qualified Institutional Placement), PNB Managing Director S S Mallikarjuna Rao said in a virtual interaction with the media. "Of this, Rs 4,000 crore is for Tier II. Against this, we have raised Rs 2,500 crore and remaining Rs 1,500 crore and additional Rs 3,000 crore from AT-1 bonds will be raised before November 30. With respect to QIP of Rs 7,000 crore, we are planning to go to the market in the second or third week of December. It would depend on the book running lead manager (BRLM) and roadshows," he said.

With this fund mobilisation, capital-to-risk-weighted assets ratio, which was at 12.8 per cent at the end of September 2020 quarter, would go up to 13.5-14 per cent. "With respect to unlocking value in subsidiaries, as on today we don't have any plan. We will be looking that proposal in future if anything is required. We are adequately capitalised," he said.

On the other avenues of fund mobilisation, he said, the bank is looking to raise Rs 500 crore from sale of real estate during the current fiscal. He also said the bank has decided to infuse Rs 600 crore in its mortgage arm PNB Housing Finance through preferential issue or rights issue subject to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approval.

On the recovery front, Rao said the bank is aiming about Rs 16,000 crore for this fiscal keeping in mind the pandemic's impact. In the first half of the current fiscal, he said, the bank has done cash recovery of Rs 3,200 crore and another Rs 5,000 crore is to be made by March 2021.

Besides, he said, the bank is expecting Rs 8,000 crore from the resolution cases before the National Company Law Tribunal. Asked about the outlook for the current financial year, Rao said, the bank aims to earn moderate profit in every quarter.

"We like to be in profit in every quarter though moderately. We do not like to have high profit because we want to strengthen the balance sheet by creating more and more provisions by showing marginal profits," he said. The bank posted a profit of Rs 308 crore in June quarter which increased to Rs 621 crore in the second quarter.

With respect to credit growth, PNB chief said it should be 4-6 per cent in the second half but the annual growth should be around 3-4 per cent in 2020-21. Deposit growth, he said, would be 4-6 per cent in the current fiscal and the bank was conscious in controlling deposits.

The bank was having excess liquidity of Rs 30,000-32,000 crore as deployment opportunity was muted during the first half due to lockdown, he said, adding, with festive season setting in there are opportunities in retail, MSME, road and corporate projects. Position with respect to deposit accretion will be reviewed during the third quarter based on deployment opportunities, he said.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Avoid bursting firecrackers as much as possible this Diwali, Delhi minister appeals to people

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday urged Delhiites to avoid bursting firecrackers as much as possible this Diwali in the interests of public health and environment. The minister launched an anti-cracker campaign and inspected v...

5 dead in Vienna shooting; Attacker sympathized with IS

Five people have died, including an assailant, and 17 others were wounded in a shooting in the heart of Vienna hours before a coronavirus lockdown started, Austrian authorities said Tuesday. Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said two men and ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-European shares rise as investors bet on clear Biden poll win

European stock markets rose in early trading on Tuesday as investors bet on a clear win for Joe Biden as the United States votes in its most polarised presidential election in living memory.Steady earnings from French bank BNP Paribas lifte...

German lender DEG invests Rs 35 cr in supply chain fintech LivFin

SME-focused supply chain fintech player LivFin on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 35 crore in equity investment from German development lender DEG for an undisclosed shareholding. The New Delhi-based NBFC, promoted by the SAR Group, started o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020