EIB and COPEAM launch e-learning course for journalists on reporting climate change

An e-learning course for journalists to improve the reporting skills in the field of climate change: this is the goal of the project developed by the European Investment Bank (EIB) and COPEAM. This free professional training will be open to journalists coming from the Mediterranean partner countries and Balkan countries and will be available in English and Arabic on the didactic platform of the International Telematic University Uninettuno, partner of the project.

This new joint initiative comes after four years of collaboration between COPEAM and the EIB aimed at raising the awareness of the information professionals about the current environmental and climate challenges and at increasing the reporting skills in this field.

The program will be composed of video-lessons, exercises and supporting training material delivered by the two main trainers appointed: Ahmed Kandil, Head of the Energy Studies Program at al-Ahram Center for Political and Strategic Studies in Cairo and Kevin Burden, former BBC correspondent and international expert in scientific journalism. Several contributions "from the field" will also give the floor to academics, experts and senior professionals working in the domain of scientific communication, among which experts from the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism (Oxford University) and from the Euro-Mediterranean Center on Climate Change (CMCC). A final Q&A session, open to all the beneficiaries, will be organized online at the end of the course.

Interested candidates can send their application form to COPEAM until November 16. The call for participation can be downloaded at the following link www.copeam.org/activities/a- new-training-opportunity-for- journalists-reporting-climate- change-e-learning-course/.