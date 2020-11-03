Zinc futures rise on spot demand

Zinc prices on Tuesday rose by 40 paise to Rs 203.05 per kg in futures trade tracking a firm trend in physical markets on the back of pick up in spot demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for November delivery traded higher by 40 paise, or 0.08 per cent, at Rs 203.05 per kg with a business turnover of 777 lots

Marketmen said widening of positions by participants following pick up in demand from consuming industries kept zinc prices higher in futures trade.