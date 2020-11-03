Left Menu
Development News Edition

China tightens restrictions on Australian exports

China has stepped up trade restrictions against Australia, suspending imports of some timber and barley, the agriculture minister said Tuesday, amid tension over the coronavirus, Hong Kong and the South China Sea. Chinese authorities also are delaying clearance for a USD 1.4 million shipment of live lobsters from Australia. Beijing has blocked or limited imports of Australian coal, beef and other goods and announced an investigation into whether wine was being sold at improperly low prices.

PTI | Canberra | Updated: 03-11-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 15:31 IST
China tightens restrictions on Australian exports

China has stepped up trade restrictions against Australia, suspending imports of some timber and barley, the agriculture minister said Tuesday, amid tension over the coronavirus, Hong Kong and the South China Sea. Chinese authorities also are delaying clearance for a USD 1.4 million shipment of live lobsters from Australia.

Beijing has blocked or limited imports of Australian coal, beef and other goods and announced an investigation into whether wine was being sold at improperly low prices. That follows demands by Beijing for the Australian government to drop its support for an investigation into the origin of the coronavirus pandemic that began in central China in December.

“We will work with the Chinese authorities to investigate and resolve these issues,” said Agriculture Minister David Littleproud. The latest controls apply to timber from Queensland and barley from an additional Australian producer.

China is Australia's biggest export market. Beijing increasingly is using its status as a growing consumer giant as leverage against other governments in political disputes. A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said Tuesday that the quarantine measures were imposed in line with the law.

“In the meantime, mutual respect is the foundation and guarantee of practical cooperation between countries,” said the spokesman, Wang Wenbin. “We hope Australia can do more things conducive to mutual trust, bilateral cooperation and the spirit of China-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership and bring the bilateral relations back to the right track as early as possible,” Wang said.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Germany readies exhibition halls, mobile teams for COVID-19 vaccination

Germany is scouting trade fair halls and airport terminals to use as potential mass vaccination centres, as it draws up plans to inoculate the nation as soon as the first coronavirus shot gains European approval, state health officials told...

MILMA seeks Bharat Ratna for Verghese Kurien; plans year-long centenary fete

Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation KCMMF, one of Indias biggest dairy co-operatives popularly known as Milma, has demanded that Dr Verghese Kurien, the father of Indias White Revolution, be posthumously bestowed with the nations...

BCCI kit sponsorship: 'MPL Sports doesn't compete with any fantasy sports brand'

By Baidurjo Bhose After it came to the fore that MPL Sports has signed a three-year deal with the Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI as kit sponsors, questions were raised if it came as a hindrance as a fantasy gaming brand is alrea...

Delhi riots: Judge to go for physical inspection in jail if grievances of accused persist

Expressing displeasure with prison authorities, after several accused in a case related to the February riots in north-east Delhi said they were not being given even basic things like warm clothing, a Delhi court Tuesday warned that the jud...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020