Airtel's Nxtra to invest Rs 1,750 crore to scale up data centres across India

Bharti Airtel on Tuesday said its subsidiary Nxtra Data will invest around Rs 1,750 crore to scale up data centre infrastructure and cloud services across the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2020 16:12 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 15:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Bharti Airtel on Tuesday said its subsidiary Nxtra Data will invest around Rs 1,750 crore to scale up data centre infrastructure and cloud services across the country. The company also announced signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation for setting up two new data centre campuses in the state.

"Recently, The Caryle Group through its entities announced an investment of USD 235 million (around Rs 1,750 crore) for a 25 per cent stake in Nxtra at a post money valuation of USD 1.2 billion. Nxtra will use the proceeds from this transaction to continue scaling up its infrastructure and offerings across India," Bharti Airtel said in a statement. The new facilities will come up at Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra.

"We are on a mission to support the growth of India's digital ecosystem with state-of-the-art and highly secure data centre infrastructure. We are delighted to add to our footprint in Maharashtra as part of our nationwide expansion plans to serve the evolving requirements of digital India," Nxtra Data CEO Rajesh Tapadia said. The company already operates two large data centres in Maharashtra. In addition, it has multiple edge data centres across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur and Kolhapur.

Nxtra's 10 large data centres and more than 120 edge data centres provide customers with co-location services, cloud infrastructure, managed hosting, data backup, disaster recovery, and remote infrastructure management..

