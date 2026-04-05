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Delhi: 2 members of 'Doodh chor' gang arrested after theft video surfaced online

Two members of a so-called Doodh Chor gang were arrested after a purported video showing theft of dairy products in southwest Delhis Uttam Nagar area surfaced online, police said on Sunday. The video, dated March 26, had been widely circulating on social media, prompting the launch of a targeted operation to track down those involved in the thefts of milk crates and dairy products, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2026 14:23 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 14:23 IST
Delhi: 2 members of 'Doodh chor' gang arrested after theft video surfaced online
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Two members of a so-called 'Doodh Chor' gang were arrested after a purported video showing theft of dairy products in southwest Delhi's Uttam Nagar area surfaced online, police said on Sunday. The accused would trail milk supply vehicles and steal crates left unattended during deliveries, transporting the stolen goods using stolen vehicles, they said. A team analysed over 300 CCTV clips and developed leads with the help of local intelligence, eventually identifying two suspects -- Mohit alias Patha (27) and Ayush Maan Pandey alias Pandit (19), both residents of Ranhola, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Vikram Singh said. ''The video, dated March 26, had been widely circulating on social media, prompting the launch of a targeted operation to track down those involved in the thefts of milk crates and dairy products,'' he said. On April 3, police received specific information that the duo would be arriving near a church in Vikas Nagar. ''A trap was laid, and the two were apprehended while travelling in a three-wheeler,'' he added. During checking, 14 empty milk crates were recovered from the vehicle, which was later found to be stolen from the Prem Nagar area in Rohini. The accused failed to produce ownership documents, and verification through ZIPNET (Zonal Integrated Police Network) confirmed its stolen status. Subsequent interrogation revealed their involvement in recent milk and curd thefts reported in Uttam Nagar, the DCP said. Police said the duo had stolen dairy products from outside delivery points and sold them in Dabri and Bindapur areas. A video of the accused stealing dairy products also surfaced on social media. ''Further recoveries at their instance led to the seizure of a stolen scooter and a motorcycle, linked to theft cases registered in Tilak Nagar and Ranhola,'' the officer said. Police said Mohit, a habitual offender, has been previously involved in 38 cases of theft, snatching and motor vehicle theft. He had recently been released from jail in February and soon resumed criminal activities along with his associate. ''In total, five cases -- including vehicle thefts and dairy product thefts -- have been worked out with their arrest. Further investigation is underway,'' the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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