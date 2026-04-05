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Indian Shooters Aim to Reclaim Prestige at ISSF World Cup

India's top pistol and rifle shooters, including Olympians Rhythm Sangwan and Anjum Moudgil, are set to compete at the ISSF World Cup. Despite missing some veterans, the team hopes to regain its former glory after some underwhelming performances. Notably, Dhanush Srikanth returns to the spotlight after a remarkable Deaflympics showing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Granada | Updated: 05-04-2026 14:32 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 14:32 IST
Indian Shooters Aim to Reclaim Prestige at ISSF World Cup
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Indian shooters are gearing up to make an impact at the season-opening ISSF World Cup, beginning on Monday. Following a lackluster performance at the Shotgun World Cup in Morocco, the focus now shifts to the pistol and rifle events where India traditionally excels.

Among the top contenders are Olympians Rhythm Sangwan and Anjum Moudgil. They, alongside bronze medallist Mehuli Ghosh, aim to bounce back from previous disappointments. Their experience is expected to drive the team, despite the absence of stalwarts like Manu Bhaker and Samrat Rana due to a federation rotation policy.

Highlighting young talents, Dhanush Srikanth returns to World Cup action, bringing hope after his outstanding gold medal performance at the 2025 Tokyo Deaflympics. The current squad combines seasoned campaigners and fresh faces, unified in their pursuit of rekindling India's shooting dominance on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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