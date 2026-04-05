Tushar Deshpande's Heroics Seal Thrilling IPL Win for Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals' seamer Tushar Deshpande stole the limelight with a remarkable performance in IPL 2026, drawing praise from South African cricket legend Dale Steyn. Deshpande's ability to maintain composure under intense pressure was evident as he successfully defended 10 runs in the last over against the Gujarat Titans.

Steyn, speaking to Star Sports, highlighted Deshpande's precise execution of yorkers, which left no room for error against star player Rashid Khan. Deshpande's strategic approach and fearless bowling style ensured the Royals secured victory in a nail-biting finish in Ahmedabad.

The Rajasthan Royals' skipper, Riyan Parag, also received accolades for his captaincy, which included entrusting Deshpande with the crucial over. With back-to-back victories, Rajasthan Royals are aiming to rectify past disappointments, presenting a strong case for Deshpande's inclusion in national selections.

(With inputs from agencies.)