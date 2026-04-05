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Tushar Deshpande's Heroics Seal Thrilling IPL Win for Rajasthan Royals

South African cricketer Dale Steyn applauds Rajasthan Royals' Tushar Deshpande for his exceptional IPL 2026 performance. Defending 10 runs in a final over against Gujarat Titans, Deshpande's composure and precise yorkers were key. His impressive skills could garner attention from national selectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2026 14:28 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 14:28 IST
Tushar Deshpande's Heroics Seal Thrilling IPL Win for Rajasthan Royals
Tushar Deshpande
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Royals' seamer Tushar Deshpande stole the limelight with a remarkable performance in IPL 2026, drawing praise from South African cricket legend Dale Steyn. Deshpande's ability to maintain composure under intense pressure was evident as he successfully defended 10 runs in the last over against the Gujarat Titans.

Steyn, speaking to Star Sports, highlighted Deshpande's precise execution of yorkers, which left no room for error against star player Rashid Khan. Deshpande's strategic approach and fearless bowling style ensured the Royals secured victory in a nail-biting finish in Ahmedabad.

The Rajasthan Royals' skipper, Riyan Parag, also received accolades for his captaincy, which included entrusting Deshpande with the crucial over. With back-to-back victories, Rajasthan Royals are aiming to rectify past disappointments, presenting a strong case for Deshpande's inclusion in national selections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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