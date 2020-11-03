NDTV ends salary pay cuts announced post COVID-19 outbreak

Media firm New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) on Tuesday said it has ended the pay cuts of its employees, introduced after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, with effect from October 1. NDTV had implemented pay cuts of between 10-40 per cent on a graded scale based on different salary slabs with effect from April 1, 2020. Employees earning Rs 50,000 per month or less were exempt from any pay cut.

"...Effective October 1, 2020, New Delhi Television Ltd has ended all pay cuts for employees. These pay cuts were introduced on April 1, 2020, on account of the economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic," NDTV said in a regulatory filing. NDTV said effective August 1, 2020, pay cuts up to 20 per cent were reversed.

"After a careful review of its business, the company has decided that effective October 1, 2020, pay cuts will end for those employees who were impacted by a 20-40 per cent cut. So, all pay cuts stand reversed, effective October 1, 2020. Arrears for the month of October will be paid before Diwali," the company said..