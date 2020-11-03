Left Menu
mTalkz Awards/Onboards the Digital Marketing Mandate to ARM Worldwide

The Digital marketing and communications consulting firm, #ARM Worldwide will be taking responsibility for the digital marketing strategy for mTalkz.

Updated: 03-11-2020
Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Digital marketing and communications consulting firm, #ARM Worldwide will be taking responsibility for the digital marketing strategy for mTalkz. mTalkz is a bulk SMS service provider that offers a wide variety of solutions such as promotional SMS, chatbot, WhatsApp business API, marketing automation, and so on to its clients. It helps businesses in promoting their products and services quickly and effectively by getting them in touch with their target customers in a single go. The services provided by mTalkz are flexible and come with simple terms and conditions. They help businesses grow and expand at a healthy and steady rate by ensuring proper outreach to their customers.

"We are delighted to onboard ARM Worldwide as our Digital Marketing partner. We are convinced about this relationship and look forward to becoming a preferred choice in the country for A2P SMS messaging, Cloud Telephony, Email and Whatsapp Business API automation. Digital communications forms an important engagement link between the enterprises and their customers and mTalkz will continue to introduce more products like AppointExpress.com (Appointment system over Whatsapp), B2B ordering on Whatsapp, OTP Authentication and multiple calls to actions for SMS," said Shelly Prakash, Founder, mTalkz. "We are glad to have this opportunity to work with mTalkz, and we look forward to doing some great work together. As a digital marketing company, we have deployed SMS, Email, Whatsapp Business API and Cloud Telephony for few of our clients in the past however when we saw mTalkz offering we were delighted to see the finesse & innovations they have been able to build in such a short span. We are looking forward to building one the best digital marketing stories in the category for mTalkz, to achieve their business goals. Past 7 months have been an amazing roller-coaster ride, fortunately, we were able to swing well with it. We at #arm, focused on upskill and our team gained over 500 certifications across Google, Facebook, Amazon, Design Thinking, Inbound Marketing, many specializations in the field of Tech & Creative. Our upskill effort made us future ready and we are reaping the benefits of the same. We are back on track, our pace of business is now as it was in the Pre-COVID times, end customers are opening their wallets so are brands both B2B & B2C. On new business front, our story has been amazing, we didn't deter from the defined shape & size approach and that helped us win some amazing businesses. More announcements soon," said Ritesh Singh, Co-founder and Managing Director, #ARM Worldwide.

mTalkz is a communication platform that provides instant message delivery to over 225 countries. Provides a combination of extraordinary convenience, low prices and comprehensive support. Special Features include high priority routes for critical OTP messaging, customer segmentation through link tracking, multilanguage upload, split and schedule message campaigns, ergonomic interface and transparent reporting, customer profiling/control. mTalkz is also known in the industry for offering Whatsapp Business API based business process automation with help of chatbots. Recently mtalkz has launched a WhatsApp based appointment booking solution for professionals through appointexpress.com. mTalkz also provides cloud telephony services, IVR services and email marketing services. Learn more at mtalkz.com.

#ARM Worldwide is a digital marketing and communication consulting company that provides global delivery for Digital Marketing, Paid Media, Content Marketing, Influencer Marketing, SEO, PR, Analytics & Technology Development. #ARM Worldwide is an internationally acclaimed, award-winning organization that ensures to answer the real-world challenges of brands by creating data-driven, creative and measurable solutions with superior multi-channel experiences. Learn more at armworldwide.com.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

