Sterling trading calm, overnight implied volatility soars to highest since March

Sterling earlier firmed against the greenback on the day of the U.S. presidential election, but news that the European Union and Britain have not yet found a deal on sharing access to fishing waters in their talks on a post-Brexit relationship ate into the UK currency's gains.

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 17:51 IST
Trading in the British pound was calm on Tuesday both against the U.S. dollar and the euro, with investors rushing into the derivatives market to buy protection against unexpected near-term moves in the currency.

Sterling earlier firmed against the greenback on the day of the U.S. presidential election, but news that the European Union and Britain have not yet found a deal on sharing access to fishing waters in their talks on a post-Brexit relationship ate into the UK currency's gains. Fisheries, along with state aid rules for British companies and ways to solve future disputes between the 27-nation bloc and Britain are the main stumbling blocs for a trade deal.

Sterling was last trading flat at $1.2994, after rising more than 0.6% earlier in the day. The pound gained about 4% in the last six months as the dollar strength faded. Versus the euro, the UK currency was also flat at 90.15 pence . It has lost nearly 3% against the common currency in the last six months. In the derivatives market, however, sterling overnight implied volatility gauges rose to their highest since March at nearly 19%, reflecting traders' angst ahead of the U.S. election and expectations of near-term wild swings in the currency, with the time for a Brexit deal rapidly running out g and England set to enter a full coronavirus lockdown this week.

"It's a bit of a perfect storm for the pound," said Neil Jones, head of European hedge fund sales at Mizuho. "There are three major factors of which the outcome is unclear - (U.S.) elections, COVID-19, Brexit - and that's a solid backdrop for high volatility." Opinion polls have consistently shown Democratic challenger Joe Biden leading President Donald Trump. Analysts said a Biden win could weaken the dollar as he is expected to spend big on stimulus and to take a freer approach to trade - boosting other currencies at the dollar's expense, including the British pound.

"Market participants think 'we're not sure what the outcome is, but chances are sterling won't stay where it is given these three major risk events'," Jones said. Brexit negotiations are continuing this week and investors remain hopeful that a deal can still be struck this month.

Sterling fell on Monday on worries that the new national lockdown due to come into effect on Thursday in England to halt the spread of the new coronavirus will deliver another hard blow to the British economy and state finances. Britain's financial watchdog said on Monday it would extend payment holidays on credit cards, car finance, personal loans and pawned goods before tougher coronavirus restrictions come into effect this week.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday self-employed workers would receive government support equivalent to 80% of their pre-crisis profits during November's four-week lockdown in England, up from 40% previously.

