MCFL Q2 net profit up 79pc to Rs 40.5cr

Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd (MCFL) on Tuesday posted a 79.31 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 40.56 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal. Its net profit stood at Rs 22.62 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing

Net income for the September quarter declined to Rs 696.68 crore from Rs 737.33 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. \ Expenses remained lower at Rs 633.81 crore as against Rs 700.38 crore in the same period a year ago

Shares of the company rose 8.97 per cent to settle at Rs 31.60 apiece on BSE.