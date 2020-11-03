MCFL Q2 net profit up 79pc to Rs 40.5cr

Left Menu
Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd (MCFL) on Tuesday posted a 79.31 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 40.56 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal. Its net profit stood at Rs 22.62 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing Net income for the September quarter declined to Rs 696.68 crore from Rs 737.33 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd (MCFL) on Tuesday posted a 79.31 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 40.56 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal. Its net profit stood at Rs 22.62 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing

Net income for the September quarter declined to Rs 696.68 crore from Rs 737.33 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. \ Expenses remained lower at Rs 633.81 crore as against Rs 700.38 crore in the same period a year ago

Shares of the company rose 8.97 per cent to settle at Rs 31.60 apiece on BSE.

