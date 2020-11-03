Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rise in GST collections, highest PMI in 13 yrs show economy is moving in right direction: BJP

Citing rise in GST collections, highest PMI and data of other economic parameters for October, the BJP on Tuesday said these figures show that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the country's economy is moving in the right direction and is on an upward trend.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 18:14 IST
Rise in GST collections, highest PMI in 13 yrs show economy is moving in right direction: BJP
Representative Image Image Credit:

Citing rise in GST collections, highest PMI and data of other economic parameters for October, the BJP on Tuesday said these figures show that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the country's economy is moving in the right direction and is on an upward trend. The Modi government is focused on its agenda of economic reforms and is working to achieve its target of making India a USD 5 trillion economy, BJP spokesperson Gopal Krishan Agarwal said. Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, he said the Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections for October this year has been above Rs 1.05 lakh crore. "It shows that our economy is back on track." The revenues for the month are 10 per cent higher than Rs 95,379 crore collected in the same month last year.

Similarly, India's manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) increased to 58.9 per cent in October on a month-wise comparison, which was the highest in the last 13 years. The BJP leader said all macroeconomic indicators of the real economy such as power consumption, rail freight and others are showing a positive upward trend and also indicates that the economy is set for a V-shaped recovery.

Agarwal said this upward trend in the economy is visible across all sectors as 470 companies reported a remarkable post tax profit in their earnings of the July-September quarter. Attributing the rise in economy to the Modi government's series of stimulus packages, he said these packages act as catalyst for growth of the economy and this upward trend in the economy will sustain beyond the festive season. "Prime Minister Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are not resting on these positive economic indicators and are working very hard to make these numbers even better for November," he said, adding that the recent reforms in agriculture and labour laws will help the economy further.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

US Elections 2020: Law enforcement gears up in US for possible unrest post election day

Federal law agencies in the US are preparing for possible unrest over the outcome of the presidential elections. According to The Hill, The National Security Integration Center NSIC, a key national security and counterterrorism component wi...

TAKE A LOOK-From explainers to graphics, what you need to understand about the U.S. Election

Here is a selection of explanatory stories and graphics to help you understand the 2020 U.S. election, from the candidates sharply divergent visions and policy stances to the electoral process, which has been complicated by the global COVID...

Nigerian workers protest over pay at Africa's largest oil refinery near Lagos

Nigerian workers demonstrated on Tuesday over pay issues outside the site of what will be Africas largest oil refinery, the owner Dangote Industries Ltd said, at a time of heightened tensions in the country over police brutality. In its sta...

French president speaks with Egypt, Palestinian leaders

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke to the Egyptian and Palestinian leaders after a week of anti-French protests around the Muslim world and three Islamic extremist attacks on France. Macron is seeking to calm tensions and to straighten ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020