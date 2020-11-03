Left Menu
Govt effects major additional secretary-level bureaucratic reshuffle

Kailash Chand Gupta, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, has been appointed Additional Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, and Chandra Sekhar Kumar will be Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj. Hukum Singh Meena, a 1992-batch IAS officer of Bihar cadre, will be Additional Secretary, Department of Land Resources.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 19:11 IST
Govt effects major additional secretary-level bureaucratic reshuffle

Senior bureaucrat Sanjay Malhotra was on Tuesday appointed the Chairman and Managing Director of REC Ltd, as part of a major additional secretary-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre. Malhotra, a 1990-batch IAS officer of Rajasthan cadre, is at present Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Power.

He has been appointed as the CMD, REC Ltd., an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said. REC Ltd (formerly Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd) is a Navratna company under the Power Ministry.

Vineet Joshi, Director General, National Testing Agency, has been appointed as Additional Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, the order said. V L Kantha Rao, Additional Secretary, Department of Defence Production, has been appointed as Additional Secretary and Director General (Acquisition), Ministry of Defence.

Sanjay Jaju, Joint Secretary in the Department of Defence Production, will be Additional Secretary, Department of Defence Production, the order said. Vijoy Kumar Singh, Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor, Ministry of Textiles, has been appointed as Additional Secretary in the same ministry, the order said.

Atul Kumar Tiwari, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, will be Additional Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, it said. Kailash Chand Gupta, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, has been appointed Additional Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, and Chandra Sekhar Kumar will be Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

Hukum Singh Meena, a 1992-batch IAS officer of Bihar cadre, will be Additional Secretary, Department of Land Resources. Manohar Agnani has been appointed as Additional Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare; Vivek Kumar Dewangen as Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power; and Neerja Sekhar will be Additional Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

Vishvajit Sahay, an officer of Indian Defence Accounts Service, has been appointed as Additional Secretary & Financial Advisor, Department of Science & Technology. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has also approved in-situ upgradation of 13 Joint Secretaries to the level of Additional Secretary.

Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs has been appointed Additional Secretary in the same ministry, it said..

