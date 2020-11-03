TAKE A LOOK-From explainers to graphics, what you need to understand about the U.S. Election

Left Menu
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-11-2020 19:32 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 19:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@nvdems)

Here is a selection of explanatory stories and graphics to help you understand the 2020 U.S. election, from the candidates' sharply divergent visions and policy stances to the electoral process, which has been complicated by the global COVID-19 pandemic. ELECTION PROCESS

What to expect on election night and beyond How vote-counting works https://tmsnrt.rs/3dS4AvK

How the Electoral College works https://tmsnrt.rs/2TfgKFF How voting by mail works https://tmsnrt.rs/35nBTDg

Red mirage, blue mirage - beware of early wins The battlegrounds that could decide the race

Election lingo, from naked ballots to red mirage Poll closing times https://tmsnrt.rs/3dyzbOE

The history and rules of U.S. poll watching ELECTION INTEGRITY

What happens if the election is contested Can Trump call in troops to quell election unrest

The legal battles shaping the U.S. election 'Dueling electors' pose risk of vote deadlock

What are 'faithless electors'? Why 'naked ballots' loom over the election

Despite Trump claims, voter fraud is very rare History of contested U.S. elections

NEWSMAKERS Brash and pugnacious, Trump's tumultuous term

After long career, Biden seeks to win elusive prize Harris would break barriers as a high-profile VP

Long in Trump's shadow, VP Pence set to emerge MARKETS

What investors are watching for The counties Wall Street will be tracking

Potential stock winners and losers What's at stake in key emerging markets?

Wall St banks and their staff are leaning left How U.S. exchanges are preparing for chaos

Trump's stock market - a wild four years Stocks under every president since Eisenhower https://tmsnrt.rs/35Ox4CV

POLICY ISSUES Where Biden and Trump stand on key issues https://tmsnrt.rs/3khKPAd

Foreign policy issues that divide Trump and Biden What a Biden win could mean for financial policy

What another Trump term would mean for fin policy Biden's green revolution vs Trump's war on red tape

Trump, Biden healthcare differences in spotlight Sharply different paths on immigration

On race, policing and criminal justice Where do Trump and Biden stand on tech policies

What impact would Biden have on the auto industry How Biden would transform U.S. energy

Trade, biofuels and the environment Biofuel policy issues facing the next president

Democratic 'court-packing' Donald Trump's legacy: six policy takeaways

A second Trump term could mean fewer regulations, more trade wars, and high TV ratings

A Biden presidency could bring better gas mileage, cheaper drugs, less doom scrolling

POLLING State of the battlegrounds https://tmsnrt.rs/37yGO6L

Trump's approval rating https://tmsnrt.rs/2Z4nfOH Trump's favorability https://tmsnrt.rs/3hXuP54

Biden's favorability https://tmsnrt.rs/3i9CBcx Trump vs Biden https://tmsnrt.rs/32TL1ht

Most important issue facing the country https://tmsnrt.rs/352bo7O Best candidate on economy and jobs https://tmsnrt.rs/2EUzOp3

Best candidate on healthcare https://tmsnrt.rs/2DoN5p0 Best candidate on handling pandemic https://tmsnrt.rs/3lMWdFl

Polling explorer https://polling.reuters.com/ OTHER TOPICS

Ten moments that defined the 2020 campaign Control of U.S. Senate at play in 14 races

Eight House of Representatives races to watch Montana among gubernatorial races to watch

From abortion rights to 'magic mushrooms' How social media will handle election scenarios

How political campaigns use your data https://tmsnrt.rs/34mUtMp How will a Biden presidency affect Canada?

For more coverage, go to: Eikon election app (https://tmsnrt.rs/3jB8Scg)

Reuters.com U.S. 2020 election page (https://reut.rs/35ujfcU) Follow Reuters live blog (https://reut.rs/3oltPLT)

