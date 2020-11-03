Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adani Gas Q2 net profit jumps 13 pc to Rs 136 cr

Net profit in July-September quarter at Rs 136 crore was 13 per cent higher than Rs 120 crore profit a year ago, Adani Gas CEO Suresh P Manglani told reporters during an earnings call. The board of the company approved raising USD 400 million (about Rs 2,950 crore) in US dollar denominated bonds to fund capital expenditure for the next two years, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 19:34 IST
Adani Gas Q2 net profit jumps 13 pc to Rs 136 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Adani Gas Ltd on Tuesday reported a record net profit in the September quarter as sales returned back to pre-Covid levels quicker than anticipated, with the economy reinflating on easing of lockdown restrictions. Net profit in July-September quarter at Rs 136 crore was 13 percent higher than Rs 120 crore profit a year ago, Adani Gas CEO Suresh P Manglani told reporters during an earnings call.

The board of the company approved raising USD 400 million (about Rs 2,950 crore) in US dollar-denominated bonds to fund capital expenditure for the next two years, he said. The company, which is a joint venture of Adani Group and French energy giant Total, has planned a capex of Rs 7,000-8,000 crore in the next three years, and the debt will help meet a part of this planned capex.

The firm, which retails CNG to automobiles and piped natural gas to households and industries, has decided to change its name to Adani-Total Gas Ltd to reflect the French energy giant's participation, Manglani said. He said sales volume improved rapidly with the reopening of the economy. Industrial sales have risen above pre-COVID levels, but CNG sales are still 10 percent lower than normal, primarily because schools haven't fully reopened and public transport is not back on roads yet.

While sales were back to normal in September, volumes were lower than last year on an overall quarterly basis. The firm sold 131 million standard cubic metres (mmscm) of gas in July-September, down from 146 mmscm a year ago. "Average volume in September was 1.59 million standard cubic metres per day (mmscmd) as compared to average volume in Q1 of 0.71 mmscmd, showing significant volume recovery trend," Manglani said, adding that September exit volume was 1.61 mmscmd.

The company's revenue was 12 percent lower at Rs 441 crore in July-September quarter. The firm, whose operations span 15 geographical areas, raised the number of CNG stations to 134 with the commissioning of 19 new CNG stations.

Piped natural gas connections to households increased by 7,704 in Q2 to 4.46 lakh. The company's board also approved altering its main object clause of Memorandum of Association (MOA) by inserting objects to carry on the businesses of bio-gas, bio-fuel, bio-mass, electric vehicle, hydrogen manufacturing of various equipment, and provision of value-added services relating to city gas business, he said.

Commenting on the quarterly result of the company, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said, "Our focus has never wavered from initiatives that are aligned with the nation's agenda. A gas-based economy is beneficial not just on the sustainability front but also on several other fronts of national importance that include reduced health risk, wider and cleaner range of applications, energy efficiency, transportability as well as helping save foreign exchange given the global gas cost structures." "I anticipate gas will be one of the key pillars that will enable India to get an energy mix that is cleaner and superior from multiple dimensions. We are committed to becoming a leader in this sector," he added. Manglani said, "Adani Gas has reported highest ever financial performance with robust physical performance despite ongoing pandemic."

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Traumatised Vienna silent after gun rampage

Viennas streets lay eerily silent and empty under tight security on Tuesday afternoon, less than 24 hours after four people were killed in a gun rampage by a convicted jihadist in the busy city centre.On what was also the first day of a sec...

Implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in Rajasthan, WB dissatisfactory: Jal Shakti Ministry

The performance of West Bengal and Rajasthan in implementing Jal Jeevan Mission was dissatisfactory, the Centre said on Tuesday after Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat held a meeting with states to discuss the progress of t...

SC commutes man's death sentence for rape & murder of minor girl to life term

The Supreme Court has commuted to life term the death sentence awarded to a man convicted for raping and murdering a two-and-a-half-year old girl in 2013 in Maharashtra. The apex court, which said sexual assault on the minor girl was very s...

Odisha to scale up international visibility of state s tie and dye varieties

The Odisha government has decided to mobilise private investment in the handloom sector in order to create a global brand of the traditional tie and dye varieties, an official said. The issue was discussed at a high-level meeting chaired by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020