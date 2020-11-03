Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K bagging 6th slot in governance among UTs debunks admin’s claim of good governance: NC

Not just the local government, the central government too is responsible for the mess,” he added. Wani said J&K had also featured at the bottom in NITI Aayog's Export preparedness index 2020 previously in August and that the recent report has only revealed that the situation is not getting better.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 03-11-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 20:52 IST
J-K bagging 6th slot in governance among UTs debunks admin’s claim of good governance: NC

The National Conference on Tuesday said Jammu and Kashmir bagging the sixth slot in the governance among seven union territories debunks the claim of the incumbent administration about its administrative performance. "It is distressing to see J&K steep so low on administrative performance published in Public Affairs Index 2020, in spite of the bluster of the incumbent J&K government on governance," NC provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani said in a statement.

Expressing concern over the report that has placed J-K at sixth position among UTs in governance and administrative performance, he said, it has vindicated the stand of the National Conference that the state of governance and administration has gone for a toss in J&K.  "The findings of the public affairs index have corroborated our estimation of the prevailing situation in J&K. It is not just governance and effective administration that has suffered reverses, the government has also defaulted on the promise of giving jobs to unemployed," he said. “The promised dawn of development, employment extravaganza, stepping up of infrastructure is no where perceptible on ground. Not to speak of adding to the infrastructure, and boosting the efficacy of the government apparatus to serve the people better, the administration is not able to keep up with the good work done by the Omar Abdullah led government on multiple fronts ranging from job creation to infrastructure augmentation. Not just the local government, the central government too is responsible for the mess,” he added.

Wani said J&K had also featured at the bottom in NITI Aayog's Export preparedness index 2020 previously in August and that the recent report has only revealed that the situation is not getting better. The report also reveals that J&K has miserably performed on other four parameters that include policy, business ecosystem, export ecosystem, and export performance, he said.

“Not much before the state was stripped off its status, it was among the country's best or just a notch below the best on the parameter of governance, development, HDI. In economic parameters like per capita gross state domestic product (GSDP) it was better than most states. It is for all to see what has been done since August last year. The figures speak for themselves,” Wani said..

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Pulisic set for quick return after 'minor' hamstring injury

Christian Pulisic could be fit to return for Chelsea as early as this weekend after scans showed the U.S. winger sustained a very, very minor hamstring injury, manager Frank Lampard said on Tuesday. Pulisic was hurt in the warmup ahead of C...

Folksam leak shares data of 1 mln Swedes with tech giants

Swedens largest insurer, Folksam, accidentally leaked private data on about one million of its customers to a handful of the worlds largest technology companies, it said on Tuesday.Folksam, which insures 50 of Swedish homes and individuals,...

After Mathura namaz row, 4 held for Hanuman Chalisa in Idgah

Police arrested four men Tuesday after they chanted Hanuman Chalisa at an Idgah, a day after namaz offered on the premises of a temple here triggered a row. One of them claims to be a local leader of BJPs youth wing.The four men, aged betwe...

INSTANT VIEW-China halts Ant Group's mega IPO

China suspended Ant Groups 37 billion stock market listing on Tuesday, thwarting the worlds largest IPO with just days to go, in a dramatic move that left investors and bankers scrambling for answers.Following are instant reactions from inv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020