Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fundamental dichotomy between ESG investing and profit maximization: Nobel laureate

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-11-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 21:06 IST
Fundamental dichotomy between ESG investing and profit maximization: Nobel laureate
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Amid greater efforts at pushing capital into more responsible avenues, Nobel laureate Eugene Fama on Tuesday said there is a fundamental dichotomy between investors' profit-making objective and what is called as environment, social and governance (ESG) investing. The American economist, who is best known for his work for efficient markets, said virtue (of responsible investing) comes with its own rewards and investors should not expect higher returns on such moves.

He said even the regulators, including in the more sophisticated and aware markets in Europe, are yet to think clearly on this matter. It can be noted that the remarks come at a time when ESG investing is fast gathering pace, given the pledges made by corporates for the long-term good of the planet.

The 81-year-old Fama, who won the coveted Nobel Prize in 2013, said we need to ask if people are willing to pay more for products and services which comply with the ESG paradigm and also understand that as a select few stocks keep getting purchased, their prices go up and eventually, the returns made by investors go down. "The issue really is – are people willing to pay more for products that are produced environmentally friendly way?," he said, while speaking at the R H Patil Memorial Dialogue organized by NSE.

In the conversation with banker Uday Kotak, he said, "The other big issue is – how do you manage in a world where you have ESG goals, as well as profitability goals?" Seeking to summarise the scholar's words, Kotak sought to know if the point is about how the "fundamental dichotomy between investors' expectations of returns versus the objectives of ESG need to be better thought through for the future" and got an answer in the affirmative. Fama added from a returns perspective, committing a sin is better than the virtue of being a responsible investor.

On the upcoming Presidential election in the US, Fama said while Democrat Joe Biden may win the poll, his ability to usher changes depends only if he gets a majority in both the Houses – Senate and the House of Representatives. At the moment, the market seems to be believing that Biden may not get a majority in both the Houses, Fama said, making it clear that he is not into predicting results.

Meanwhile, speaking at the same event, NSE managing director Vikram Limaye said it is important that trust in markets is enhanced and we further integrate the Indian economy and markets into the global ecosystem. "In order to achieve sustainable economic growth, it is critical that we expedite market development and capital formation," he added.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

PVR reports Q2 net loss of Rs 184.06 cr

Leading multiplex chain operator PVR Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 184.06 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020, as the film exhibition business continued to be impacted by the coronavirus-related res...

Sterling rises, overnight implied volatility soars to highest since March

Sterling rose on Tuesday on the back of a broadly weaker dollar on U.S. presidential election day, ignoring that the European Union and Britain have so far failed to reach an agreement on three persistent sticking points in Brexit talks.The...

UK raises terror threat level to severe after Europe attacks

Britain has raised its terror threat level to severe, its second-highest level, following recent attacks in Austria and FranceThe threat level of severe is defined as an attack is considered highly likely. The level had previously been at s...

Jaishankar attends Group of Foreign Ministers Meeting on COVID-related challenges

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday participated in the Group of Foreign Ministers Meeting to exchange experiences on coronavirus-related challenges. Jaishankar said he shared with the group coronavirus-related as well as eco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020