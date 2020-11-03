Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU, UK so far fail to bridge gaps to secure trade deal

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-11-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 21:32 IST
EU, UK so far fail to bridge gaps to secure trade deal
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The European Union and Britain have so far failed to reach agreement on three most persistent sticking points in their trade talks, both sides said on Tuesday, highlighting the fact that any breakthrough in securing a Brexit deal is still a way off. After nearly two weeks of intensified talks to salvage free trade from 2021 after Brexit, stubborn differences over fisheries, fair competition and settling disputes have yet to be overcome, they said.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said time may run out to strike a deal, adding that some progress on safeguarding economic fair play was not enough. "If there is not a basic set of rules around fair competition... and if there is not a governance structure that can deal with disputes, then in my view there will not be a trade deal," Coveney told an online conference.

"There is some progress being made in this area but it's far from concluded yet." Any deal to smooth billions of pounds of trade between the neighbours should be agreed by Nov. 15 so it can be ratified by the European Parliament before Britain's standstill transition out of the EU expires at the end of the year.

Businesses hope that the time pressure and a COVID-19 crisis spiralling across much of Europe can focus minds on clinching a deal to avoid chaos in commerce, energy ties and aviation. But fisheries, a sector laden with symbolism for Brexit supporters in Britain, is proving an especially tricky problem, with London insisting on annual negotiations on quotas - a demand the EU resists.

"We have not yet found a solution on fisheries," a spokesman for the EU's executive European Commission told a news briefing. "We are not there yet. A lot more work remains to be done." A spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "We'll only be able to make progress if the EU accepts the reality that the UK will have the right to control access to its waters.

"There are significant gaps that do remain between our positions in the most difficult areas, and there is much work still to be done if we are to bridge those gaps." "SOBER"

Since leaving the EU in January after more than 40 years of membership, Britain has been locked in talks to build a new relationship covering everything from trade to defence to data sharing. An EU diplomat said the bloc's Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, would give a "sober" assessment of the latest talks when he briefs the 27 national envoys to Brussels on Wednesday.

The talks have often been bitter and plunged to new lows after Britain introduced legislation that would breach its earlier Brexit divorce settlement with the bloc. In response, the EU started legal proceedings and said it would not implement any new trade deal with Britain unless London honours its previous legal obligations. Brussels said on Tuesday it would escalate the dispute.

With tempers fraying, a second EU diplomat said disagreements persisted over the divvying up of fish stocks, including Britain's demand for annual negotiations. "That's where we are stuck. They haven't moved beyond these items on fisheries," said the person, speaking on condition of anonymity.

A British source also said there had not been much movement on fisheries, while the prime minister's spokesman repeated that London wanted "a simple separate fisheries framework agreement which reflects our rights under international law". France could lose most from Britain taking control over access to its waters and the EU demands a longer-term perspective for its fishing industry.

Ideas for a transition period from 2021 to help square the circle have yet to bear fruit as the sides remain apart on the length of any such arrangement and what exactly would come at the end of it.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

German conservatives' youth wing backs Merz as new CDU leader

The youth wing of Germanys conservative bloc overwhelmingly backs businessman Friedrich Merz to become his partys chairman and wants him to stake out bolder positions than Chancellor Angela Merkel has done, their leader said on Tuesday. The...

Soumitra Chatterjee remains critical

The condition of iconic actor Soumitra Chatterjee remained critical Tuesday and he was administered dialysis to lessen the stress on his kidney, a statement by one of the doctors attending him at the private hospital here said in a statemen...

PVR reports Q2 net loss of Rs 184.06 cr

Leading multiplex chain operator PVR Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 184.06 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020, as the film exhibition business continued to be impacted by the coronavirus-related res...

Sterling rises, overnight implied volatility soars to highest since March

Sterling rose on Tuesday on the back of a broadly weaker dollar on U.S. presidential election day, ignoring that the European Union and Britain have so far failed to reach an agreement on three persistent sticking points in Brexit talks.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020