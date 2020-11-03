Left Menu
Development News Edition

MoHUA to conference on urban mobility next week

The Union housing and urban affairs ministry will organise a one-day Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference next week, a statement said on Tuesday. Twelve events have so far been organised on urban mobility, and state governments, city authorities and other stakeholders have gained substantially through participation in these conferences, according to the ministry.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 21:48 IST
MoHUA to conference on urban mobility next week
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

The Union housing and urban affairs ministry will organise a one-day Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference next week, a statement said on Tuesday. The ministry said the main theme of this year's event is "Emerging Trends in Urban Mobility".

The theme focuses on innovative measures taken at the national and international levels to address the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic to provide accessible and convenient transport to people, it said. Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will inaugurate the '13th Urban Mobility India Conference 2020' on November 9, the statement said.

The day-long event will be held online, it said and added that Jan Gehl, who is a renowned Danish architect, an urbanist, a professor and founder of Modern Urban Planning, will deliver the key note address. Twelve events have so far been organised on urban mobility, and state governments, city authorities and other stakeholders have gained substantially through participation in these conferences, according to the ministry.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Mysterious robocalls - but no evidence of U.S. election hacking

Voters in several U.S. states have received mysterious robocalls urging them to stay home on Election Day, according to state and party officials. But midday Eastern time - with more than half the expected number of American ballots already...

‘Baba Ka Dhaba' row: Youtuber alleges defamation, claims he handed over Rs 3.78 L to eatery owner

As police probe is underway, YouTuber Gaurav Wasan, who shot the video of the owner of popular eatery Baba Ka Dhaba, alleged on Tuesday that he is being defamed and claimed that he had handed over Rs 3.78 lakh to him. Nearly a month afte...

Turkey to close restaurants at 10 pm to contain coronavirus

Turkey will close all businesses including restaurants, pools, hairdressers, wedding venues, cinemas and concert halls at 10 pm daily as part of measures against the coronavirus pandemic, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.Daily coron...

After Mathura namaz row, 4 held for Hanuman Chalisa in Idgah

Police arrested four men Tuesday after they chanted Hanuman Chalisa at an Idgah, a day after namaz offered on the premises of a temple here triggered a row. New sections have also been added in the FIR registered over the namaz incident. Po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020