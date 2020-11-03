Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Waqf Board employees threaten to go on indefinite strike

The employees of Delhi Waqf Board on Tuesday threatened to go on an indefinite strike from November 5 over pending salary dues. If there is no solution of pending salaries and other issues by the evening of November 4, all the employees will go on an indefinite strike from November 5," the letter read.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 22:28 IST
Delhi Waqf Board employees threaten to go on indefinite strike

The employees of Delhi Waqf Board on Tuesday threatened to go on an indefinite strike from November 5 over pending salary dues. In a letter submitted to members of the Board, the employees stated that an assurance was given to solve the impasse but no salaries were paid although the deadline of November 4 given by them was close.

"No solution of pending salaries has been found by the members or chief executive officer of the Board so far. If there is no solution of pending salaries and other issues by the evening of November 4, all the employees will go on an indefinite strike from November 5," the letter read. No reaction was immediately available from the Delhi government on the issue.

"The contract based employees have not received wages since February and the permanent ones were last paid salaries in April. We have been facing untold financial hardships and finding it difficult to meet our daily expenses," an employee of Delhi Waqf Board said. The financial transactions of the Board are conducted through an account jointly operated by its chairman, member and a government official, according to sources.

The seven-member Board has remained headless after Okhla MLA and its then chairman Amantullah Khan completed his term as a member with the Delhi Assembly election in February. Khan has again been elected as a member of the Board.

A meeting of the Delhi Waqf Board last month to elect the new chairman was deferred to November 19 following a case in the Delhi High Court. PTI VIT SRY

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

London's FTSE 100 logs best day in two months as banks surge

Londons FTSE 100 scored its biggest one-day percentage gain in nearly two months on Tuesday, getting a boost from banks on rising bets of more stimulus measures to soften the economic blow from a new wave of coronavirus infections.The blue-...

Soumitra Chatterjee remains critical

The condition of iconic actor Soumitra Chatterjee remained critical Tuesday and he was administered dialysis to lessen the stress on his kidney, a statement by one of the doctors attending him at the private hospital here said in a statemen...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slides, stocks rise as investors lean toward Biden

The dollar slid and global equity markets jumped on Tuesday on bets of increased stimulus if Joe Biden wins the U.S. presidential election against President Donald Trump, but gold prices gained on the prospect of contested voting results. S...

Mysterious robocalls - but no evidence of U.S. election hacking

Voters in several U.S. states have received mysterious robocalls urging them to stay home on Election Day, according to state and party officials. But midday Eastern time - with more than half the expected number of American ballots already...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020