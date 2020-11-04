Odd News Roundup: Tram runs off track, lands on whale statue's tail

Left Menu
A whopper of a tale? Tram runs off track, lands on whale statue's tail

An elevated tram ran past the end of its tracks in Rotterdam on Monday, but instead of plunging 10 meters to the ground from a pier it came to rest delicately on top of a statue of a whale's tail. The conductor emerged shocked but unharmed and there were no passengers on board. The statue, coincidentally entitled "Saved by a Whale's Tale", had not been intended to actually save a train.

