The Indian Ice Cream Manufacturers' Association (IICMA ) announces new Managing Committee

The Indian Ice Cream Manufacturers' Association (IICMA), Ahmedabad, announces the formation of its new Managing Committee. The IICMA aims to provide a platform to share best practices, knowledge and strategies among its members to promote the growth of the ice cream industry in India. The Managing Committee was formed during the Managing Committee Meeting on 30th October 2020. Mr Sudhir Shah, Managing Director, Scoops Ice Cream, has been appointed as the president of this body. One of the most enterprising businessmen from Telangana, Mr Sudhir Shah is known for his leadership prowess and levelheaded decision-making skills.

The key mandate of the body will be to counsel the IICMA and its members on the best strategies and practices needed to grow while navigating the unique challenges in the marketplace during the pandemic and its aftermath. The timing of this committee's formation is especially critical as the industry begins to open up to a new market landscape. "Navigating the market during and after the global pandemic will be challenging, but it is also an opportunity for innovation in packaging, manufacturing and distribution to ensure the hygiene of the products and earning the trust of our consumers," said Mr Sudhir Shah, President of the body. "Our new Managing Committee and its Advisory Committee will help IICMA build a roadmap to this goal while helping companies regain their foothold in the market and contribute to rebuilding our country's economy." The Managing Committee has appointed Mr Rajesh Gandhi, Managing Director, Vadilal Ice Creams India, as the chairman; Mr Ashish Nahar, Director, Fun India Dairy Ice Creams, as Secretary; Mr Chetan Ballal, Gloria Ice Creams, as Joint Secretary; Mr Pradeep Pai, Managing Director, Hangyo Ice Creams, as Treasurer; Mr Yathish Chander, Cosmos Ice Creams, as Joint Treasurer; Mr Anuvrat Pabrai, CEO of Pabrai's Fresh & Naturelle Ice creams, as Regional Vice President - East; Mr Girish Pai, Director, Natural Ice Cream, as Regional Vice President - West; Mr Charanjit Basant, Managing Director, Basant ice creams Pvt Ltd, as Regional Vice President - North; Mr Balaraju Anantharamu, Director, Dairy Classic Ice Cream Pvt Ltd, as Regional Vice President - South; Mr Chandra KantBhardwaj, Sr.Vice President - Operations, Devyani Food Industries (Creambell Ice Cream) as Committee member. Mr Simon John, managing director Laaza ice creams, as a committee member. Mr Arun Ramani, managing director top n town, as a committee member. Mr LK Narsimhan, M.D fab ice creams as committee member. Mr Himanshu Kanwar, GM - Ice Creams at Unilever, as a committee member. Mr Hasan Akbar Ali, Fun India Dairy Ice Creams, as an advisory committee member. Mr Basudeo Talhani, golden ice creams, as an advisory committee member. Mr Harinder Kumar, lotus ice creams, as an advisory committee member. Mr RG Chandramogan, Chairman of Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, as a chief advisor.

About Indian Ice Cream Manufacturer's Association (IICMA) The Indian Ice Cream Manufacturer's Association was founded in 2011 as the National Association of Ice cream manufacturers. It is a professional non-profit organization representing the ice cream and frozen desserts Industry in India. http://iicma.in/ .