ANI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-11-2020 11:34 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 11:34 IST
Sportz Village Xp steadily unlocks sports for consumer engagement
Sportz Village Xp - Born to Play. Image Credit: ANI

Sports are a major contributor to economic and social development. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, as we know, has led to lockdowns of businesses, schools, public spaces, etc., further leading to disruption of many regular aspects of life, including sports and physical activity. Consequently, brands that believed in experiential sports as a medium to connect with consumers were left with no option to engage consumers physically.

Sportz Village Xp, the pioneer of Experiential Sports Marketing that specializes in school contact programs designed to meet the brand's consumer connect goals, configured new ways to engage kids through 'Phygital' means. "There is a pent-up need in consumers for playing after all the restrictions recently. And so, with all the appropriate safety protocols being followed, sports programs will see a restart as consumers focus on health and immunity through physical activity/play/sports. These programs will be a combination of Digital and Physical - Phygital - hence providing the right balance of safety and scale. In the near term, Home will be the New Playground," said Saumil Majmudar, Co-founder, CEO, and Managing Director of Sportz Village.

Sportz Village Xp and group company Sportz Village have successfully designed and implemented various Phygital programs to keep kids active during the lockdown, like Home Games, Play At Home as well as Active Club which is a subscription-based online training platform for physical education and sports. With Unlock 5.0 taking place and markets gradually opening up, people are cautiously stepping out into the new normal. "Brands will be eager to re-engage with consumers after the lockdown and they will naturally go towards engagement models that ensure consumers see them in a positive and uplifting context. And experiential sports programs, Digital and Physical, with all the safety norms and standards, provide the deep engagement they need to reconnect with their consumers," added Saumil.

Sportz Village Xp offers great sports experiences by providing pan India participation opportunities across multiple sports. Its areas of expertise include Experiential Sports Marketing - helping brands achieve their marketing goals through amateur sports programs; Grassroot Sports Development and School Contact Programs - enabling millions of kids to experience the magic of sports; and Government sports programs - providing execution & network support to large-scale government sports initiatives. Over the years, this business vertical has been responsible for the execution of well-recognized large-scale events and programs like Mumbai Games - the world's first-ever city-level, multi-age and multi-sports extravaganza, Premier Badminton League, Reliance Foundation Youth Sports, Coca Cola Cup, Hero Grameen Khel Utsav, Skoda Single Wicket Tournament, Boostcamp, Tata Tea 'Suraksha', Star Sports KBD Junior, Milo National Quiz, HCL Foundation 'Sports for Change' and the Khelo India Youth Games among many others.

"Brands like these believe that sport is the most receptive medium for engagement and enables a long-term relationship with their consumers, not to forget the recognition they get as a sports enabler brand," said Jitendra Joshi, Co-founder, and Director of Sportz Village. As an entity, it has partnered with over 100 brands, over 15000 schools & colleges to create unique sports programs, thus driving participation from more than a million kids each year.

Sportz Village Xp, with its well-defined safety protocols for events, learnings from international markets like Dubai, and its investments in digital experiential sports marketing platforms like Digital Talent Identification and Digital Tournaments can help brands engage with consumers at scale in a cost-effective manner. Sportz Village Xp is actively driving consumer and employee engagement programs through Phygital play/sports solutions and hoping to deliver active Experiential Sports Programs in the near future with safety SOPs in place.

