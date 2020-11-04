Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria’s debt profile would hit N38.68 trillion by December 2021: Zainab Ahmed

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 04-11-2020 12:17 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 12:17 IST
Nigeria’s debt profile would hit N38.68 trillion by December 2021: Zainab Ahmed
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@ZShamsuna)

Zainab Ahmed, Minister of finance, budget, and national planning has projected that Nigeria's debt profile would hit N38.68 trillion by December 2021, according to a news report by YNaija.

Zainab made this projection during her appearance before the Senate committee on local and foreign debts on November 3. Ahmed estimated that both external and domestic debt would rise to N32.51 trillion by December 2020.

"The total public debt stock comprising the External and Homes debts of the Federal and state governments and the federal capital territory stood at N31.01 trillion (USD85.90 billion) as of June 30, 2020," she said.

The Lagos Judicial panel set up to probe police brutality has rejected the request of the Lekki Concession Company (LCC) to take possession of the tollgate.

LCC suspended activities at the toll plaza after the shooting of October 20, 2020.

On Tuesday, Rotimi Seriki, counsel to LCC, operators of the toll gate, asked the panel to allow the firm to take possession of the tollgate in order to evaluate the level of damage ahead of making insurance claims.

In her response, Doris Okuwobi, chairperson of the panel, agreed with LCC on the evaluation of the level of damage but she said the panel will not grant its request yet.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Nobody is above law: Deshmukh on Goswami's arrest

Nobody is above the law and the Maharashtra Police will take appropriate action as per the law, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Wednesday. His remarks come after Republic TV Editor in-Chief Arnab Goswami was arrested here in the m...

U.S. Election Day unfolds smoothly, despite fears of disruption

Americans turned out by the millions to vote on Tuesday in a mostly calm show of political determination and civic duty amid the coronavirus pandemic and deep tensions around one of the most polarizing presidential races in U.S. history. Th...

Biden, Trump appear edging towards photo-finish in crucial US presidential election

Democratic candidate Joe Biden has taken a lead over Republican Donald Trump in the closely-fought US presidential election, though the incumbent president is fast catching up, according to projections by leading American media outlets. As ...

Nigeria’s debt profile would hit N38.68 trillion by December 2021: Zainab Ahmed

Zainab Ahmed, Minister of finance, budget, and national planning has projected that Nigerias debt profile would hit N38.68 trillion by December 2021, according to a news report by YNaija.Zainab made this projection during her appearance bef...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020