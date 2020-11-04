Nigeria’s debt profile would hit N38.68 trillion by December 2021: Zainab Ahmed

Zainab Ahmed, Minister of finance, budget, and national planning has projected that Nigeria's debt profile would hit N38.68 trillion by December 2021, according to a news report by YNaija.

Zainab made this projection during her appearance before the Senate committee on local and foreign debts on November 3. Ahmed estimated that both external and domestic debt would rise to N32.51 trillion by December 2020.

"The total public debt stock comprising the External and Homes debts of the Federal and state governments and the federal capital territory stood at N31.01 trillion (USD85.90 billion) as of June 30, 2020," she said.

The Lagos Judicial panel set up to probe police brutality has rejected the request of the Lekki Concession Company (LCC) to take possession of the tollgate.

LCC suspended activities at the toll plaza after the shooting of October 20, 2020.

On Tuesday, Rotimi Seriki, counsel to LCC, operators of the toll gate, asked the panel to allow the firm to take possession of the tollgate in order to evaluate the level of damage ahead of making insurance claims.

In her response, Doris Okuwobi, chairperson of the panel, agreed with LCC on the evaluation of the level of damage but she said the panel will not grant its request yet.