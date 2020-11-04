Left Menu
Finolex Cables Ltd. Beats Lockdown Blues with an Invigorated Increase in Production

- Maintains higher production, no wage cuts and retains full workforce during the lockdown - Special HR initiatives to bring back the workforce to near full strength - Full compliance production facility ensures optimum production and quality MUMBAI, India, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Finolex Cables Limited, India's largest and leading manufacturer of electrical and telecommunication cables, has attained an average increase in productivity by 15% to 25% across plants post lockdown, due to the company's stringent measures and compliant procedures demonstrating a commitment to stakeholders.

Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

- Maintains higher production, no wage cuts and retains full workforce during the lockdown - Special HR initiatives to bring back the workforce to near full strength - Full compliance production facility ensures optimum production and quality MUMBAI, India, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Finolex Cables Limited, India's largest and leading manufacturer of electrical and telecommunication cables, has attained an average increase in productivity by 15% to 25% across plants post lockdown, due to the company's stringent measures and compliant procedures demonstrating a commitment to stakeholders. Centered around various guidelines issued by the Central and State Governments, Finolex Cables Ltd. has taken several stringent measures and introduced guidelines in the interest of employee safety as well as to ensure near-normal operations. A cross-functional COVID Response Team formed to monitor the situation daily and initiate appropriate actions is core to the commencement and maintenance of high levels of productivity at their facilities. In addition to this, Finolex Cables Ltd. organized a safety awareness drive among the employees, along with the implementation of a four-pronged COVID-19 preparedness strategy that involves Screening and Monitoring, Prevention and Awareness, Disinfection, Sanitisation, and Social Distancing. The company distributed free homeopathy medication, placed steam equipment at various points and constant engagement activities to educate employees on the various preventive measures was regularly done.

Maintaining their HR first approach Finolex Cables Ltd. has also paid full salaries to its entire workforce of 3000 including both full time and part-time contractors during the lockdown period. This move ensures employees remaining loyal to the company and joining back work when the lockdown was lifted. The Chairman and the CFO were personally involved with giving clearance to employees travelling outside of the city with a strict 14 days of quarantine for any travellers. The company provided transportation to the employees and encouraged travelling via their vehicles and carpooling. Employees were allowed to eat at their desk rather than crowding the plant cafeteria. Mr. Deepak Chhabria, Executive Chairman, Finolex Cables Limited , said, "In my 30 years of business experience, never before has the company experienced disruption like this. COVID-19 pandemic initially disrupted project execution as migrant labourers were stranded in their respective native places due to unprecedented lockdown. It was during such a time that the company decided to organise flight tickets, cars and buses to bring back its employees safely. Along with transportation, the company also organised special quarantine centres for all its employees who were travelling back from other cities." "We are taking decisive actions to help ensure our continued competitiveness, financial resilience and business continuity in the new normal. However, things have started normalizing and today we are running close to our pre-COVID operation levels," he added.

About Finolex Cables Limited Established in 1958, Finolex Cables is India's largest and leading manufacturer of electrical and telecommunication cables. It has recently diversified into the fast-moving electrical goods (FMEG) segment to become a complete electrical products company. Over a five-decade-long journey is anchored on the pillars of manufacturing excellence, innovation focus and technology edge. By maintaining the highest standards of quality and service, they have built a strong relationship with institutional and retail customers. Finolex Cables has set up four modern state-of-the-art plants. These manufacturing plants are located in Pimpri (Pune), Urse (Pune), Goa & Roorkee (Uttarakhand). Website: https://finolex.com/ PWR PWR

