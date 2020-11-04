Left Menu
Development News Edition

SBI Q2 profit jumps 55 pc to Rs 5,246 cr

The bank's net profit was Rs 3,375.40 crore in the July-September quarter of previous fiscal, SBI said in a regulatory filing. The total income of the SBI group rose to Rs 95,373.50 crore in the quarter under review, compared to Rs 89,347.91 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2020 14:39 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 14:32 IST
SBI Q2 profit jumps 55 pc to Rs 5,246 cr
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI)) The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday reported a 55 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 5245.88 crore for the second quarter ended September 30 on account of decline in bad loans. The bank's net profit was Rs 3,375.40 crore in the July-September quarter of previous fiscal, SBI said in a regulatory filing.

The total income of the SBI group rose to Rs 95,373.50 crore in the quarter under review, compared to Rs 89,347.91 crore in the year-ago period. The asset quality of the bank improved with the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declining to 5.28 per cent of the gross advances as on September 30, 2020, from 7.19 per cent a year ago. Net NPAs or bad loans too declined to 1.59 per cent of the advances from 2.79 per cent in the year-ago period.

On a standalone basis, the bank's net profit alone rose nearly 52 per cent to Rs 4,574.16 crore as against Rs 3,011.73 crore. The lender's total income improved to Rs 75,341.80 crore in the July-September quarter, up from Rs 72,850.78 crore.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Rs

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Palestinian motorist fires at Israeli troops and is shot dead - army

A Palestinian motorist fired a pistol at Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday and was shot dead by them, a military spokesman said. There were no Israeli casualties in the incident at a roadside military position near the...

Festive Shopping at Reliance Digital Stores Made Easy with Bajaj Finserv

Pune, Maharashtra, IndiaNewsVoir Customers can avail festive offers including cashback and rewards up to Rs. 12,500 on latest electronics and home appliances from Reliance Digital stores by availing hassle-free-finance from Bajaj Finserv ...

Treasury invites public to submit technical tax proposals for 2021 Budget

National Treasury has invited the public to submit technical tax proposals to be considered for possible inclusion in the 2021 Budget Review.Every February, the Finance Minister announces new tax proposals that provide additional informatio...

Japanese health officials find 164 dogs crammed into tiny house

Japanese health officials have found 164 emaciated dogs crammed into a tiny house in one of the countrys worst cases of animal hoarding, an animal rights activist said on Wednesday, The parasite-infested animals were found in a 30 square-me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020