Left Menu
Development News Edition

TIMELINE-Key events behind suspension of Ant Group's $37 billion IPO

Ant was among companies named by Pan Gongsheng, the People's Bank of China vice governor. OCT 21: ANT GETS GREEN LIGHT FROM SECURITIES REGULATOR Ant wins the final nod from China's top securities watchdog to register its Shanghai initial public offering (IPO), clearing the last regulatory hurdle for its issue. OCT 24: 'OLD MAN'S CLUB' At a public event attended by Chinese regulators, Ant founder and billionaire Jack Ma said the financial and regulatory system stifled innovation and must be reformed to fuel growth.

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 15:26 IST
TIMELINE-Key events behind suspension of Ant Group's $37 billion IPO

China suspended Ant Group's record $37 billion listing just before its dual debut, sending the company scrambling to abide by new financial regulations.

Here's a timeline of key events leading up to the IPO suspension. SEPT 14: CHINA ISSUES NEW RULES FOR FINANCIAL HOLDING FIRMS

China issues new rules to regulate financial holding companies, with the central bank saying there had been a loophole in regulations for such companies. Ant was among companies named by Pan Gongsheng, the People's Bank of China vice governor.

OCT 21: ANT GETS GREEN LIGHT FROM SECURITIES REGULATOR Ant wins the final nod from China's top securities watchdog to register its Shanghai initial public offering (IPO), clearing the last regulatory hurdle for its issue.

OCT 24: 'OLD MAN'S CLUB' At a public event attended by Chinese regulators, Ant founder and billionaire Jack Ma said the financial and regulatory system stifled innovation and must be reformed to fuel growth. He also compared the Basel Committee of global banking regulators to "an old man's club".

OCT 26: ANT WINS BACKING OF STRATEGIC INVESTORS Ant prices its IPO and secures the backing of strategic investors including a unit of Singapore state investor Temasek Holding, as well as Singaporean and Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth funds, large Chinese insurers and mutual funds.

OCT 30: MOM-AND-POP INVESTORS BID $3 TRILLION FOR SHARES Retail investors bid for a record $3 trillion worth of shares in Ant's dual listing, the equivalent of Britain's gross domestic product, as they bet on demand for Ant's financial technology services in China.

OCT 31: BEIJING FLAGS CONCERNS OVER FINTECH China's Financial Stability and Development Committee, a cabinet-level body headed by Vice Premier Liu He, flags risks associated with the rapid development of financial technology in what was widely interpreted as a government response to the rise of players such as Ant.

NOV 2: REGULATORS ANNOUNCE TALKS WITH ANT Four of China's top financial regulators say they conducted regulatory talks with Ma and Ant's top two executives. Chinese regulators recommend tighter regulations for online micro-lending companies to help contain potential financial risks and rein in rising debt levels.

NOV 3: SHANGHAI IPO SUSPENDED, ANT FREEZES HK IPO The Shanghai stock exchange suspends Ant's IPO on its tech-focused STAR Market, citing the regulatory talks as a "material event" and a tougher regulatory environment as factors that may disqualify Ant from listing.

The move prompted Ant to also freeze the Hong Kong leg of its dual listing scheduled for Thursday.

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Major case testing LGBT and religious rights goes before U.S. Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court, with its newly expanded conservative majority, is set on Wednesday to hear a dispute over the city of Philadelphias refusal to place children for foster care with a Catholic Church-affiliated agency that prohibits sa...

WHO says COVID-19 spread in Europe accelerating

The World Health Organisation says there has been a further acceleration in the speed of COVID-19s spread in Europe, which was responsible for about half of the globes new cases reported last weekThe UN health agency said in a weekly report...

Soccer-Ter Stegen back for Barca after knee surgery

Barcelona have been boosted by the return of goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen from a long injury lay off, as the German was named in the squad for Wednesdays Champions League game at home to Dynamo Kyiv. Barcas number one, who recently sign...

E-auction of mining near 50km radius of eco-sensitive zone may not be allowed , says SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it intend to pass an order that any proposed mining block within the 50 kilometer radius of an eco-sensitive zone will not be e-auctioned for commercial purposes in Jharkhand. Maintaining that it only wan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020