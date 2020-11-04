Left Menu
Development News Edition

Emirates airline asks some pilots to take 12 months unpaid leave

Dubai's Emirates airline is asking some pilots to take a year of unpaid leave as it seeks to cut costs due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 04-11-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 17:37 IST
Emirates airline asks some pilots to take 12 months unpaid leave
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai's Emirates airline is asking some pilots to take a year of unpaid leave as it seeks to cut costs due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The aviation industry is enduring its worst crisis after the pandemic crippled most flights, forcing airlines around the world to layoff employees.

"We can confirm that we've offered some of our pilots unpaid leave for 12 months, with the possibility of an early recall back to duty depending on how quickly demand rebounds and our operational requirements," an Emirates spokeswoman said on Wednesday. Most Emirates' employees are foreigners, meaning they are not eligible for government benefits in the United Arab Emirates where the airline is headquartered and operates from.

Emirates would continue to provide accommodation, medical cover and other allowances to those on unpaid leave, the spokeswoman said. Emirates has cut thousands of jobs this year, including pilots and flight attendants, while also cutting salaries and asking staff to take unpaid leave.

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Poland to announce new curbs amid record rise in daily COVID cases

Poland will announce more restrictions on Wednesday to halt the spread of the coronavirus, the prime ministers chief of staff Michal Dworczyk said, as daily infections and deaths reached new records, rattling investors anxious about the eco...

Ford recalls 375,000 Explorer SUVs over part tied to 13 crashes

Ford Motor Co said Wednesday it is recalling about 375,000 Explorer SUVs in North America for a part that can break and lead to a crash.The second-largest U.S. automaker said the recall covers some 2013-2017 model vehicles because of a poss...

Cabinet approves signing of MoU between India, UK on cooperation in telecommunications, ICTs

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given its approval for signing a Memorandum of Understanding MoU between the Ministry of Communications of India and the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sports DCMS of...

RailTel announces its highest ever consolidated income of Rs 11,660.05 million

RailTel has announced its highest ever consolidated income of Rs 11,660.05 million in its 20th Annual General Meeting held on October 28 through video conferencing, the PSU said in a statement on Wednesday. This is a growth of 12.3 per cent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020